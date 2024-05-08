Fulham's FA Cup icon Busby dies age 74

[Getty Images]

Former Fulham striker Viv Busby has died at the age of 74.

Busby made 143 appearances for the club, scoring 37 goals, and was a key part of the Cottagers' run to the 1975 FA Cup final.

He started all 12 games of that competition and scored six goals.

He later returned to Craven Cottage in 1999 as a coach under Paul Bracewell, following stints at Norwich City, Stoke City and Blackburn.

The club said: "Busby is also a Forever Fulham recipient, having been inducted in October 2022.

"Everyone at the club would like to offer our condolences to Viv’s wife Barbara, and all his family and friends at this sad time."