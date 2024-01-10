Fulham XI vs Liverpool: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup today

Tim Ream is tonight fit enough for the bench as Fulham travel to Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The veteran centre-back has been absent since mid-December, but Fulham manager Marco Silva has said this week that he may be fit enough to be named in the matchday squad against Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Adama Traore remains unavailable with the hamstring strain that has plagued him since September, while Fode Ballo-Toure, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We still have Adama Traore out," Silva said on Monday. “Let’s see the next few weeks how he’s going to react from the first steps outside.

“Tim Ream is involved with the team. He’s working with the team. We’ll have another session tomorrow [Tuesday] to decide what is going to be the squad list.

“I will not say he is ‘ready, ready, ready’ to start the game tomorrow, but let’s see if he can be involved in the squad list. But really the player that is completely out is Adama Traore.”

Confirmed team news

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Alisson, Nunez, Gakpo, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Beck, Quansah, Nyoni

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Lukic, Francois, Cairney, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

Injuries: Traore

Unavailable: Iwobi, Bassey, Ballo-Toure (all AFCON)

Doubt: Ream

Date and time: 8pm GMT, Wednesday January 10, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: Sky Sports