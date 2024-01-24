Fulham XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Carabao Cup today

A familiar Fulham starting line-up could be tasked with overturning a one-goal deficit against Liverpool in tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Fulham trail 2-1 in the tie ahead of the home leg, after defeat at Anfield earlier this month.

Adama Traore remains out with a niggling hamstring injury which he picked up while featuring for Fulham in a behind-closed-doors friendly in September.

It has heavily limited his game time in his first season at Craven Cottage since he joined as a free agent in the summer.

Joining Traore in the list of absentees for the biggest game of Fulham’s season are Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure, who are all in the Ivory Coast while competing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Asked about team news ahead of hosting Liverpool, Fulham head coach Silva said: "Still the same — nothing different. Adama is still out. He’s not going to be involved in the squad list. All the other [unavailable] players are involved in the African Cup.

"All the others are available.”

Predicted Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Injuries: Traore

Unavailable: Iwobi, Bassey, Ballo-Toure (AFCON)

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Wednesday January 24, 2024

Venue: Craven Cottage