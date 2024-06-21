Fulham want Chelsea centre-back as Tosin replacement

Fulham want to sign Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea as a replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo.

Marco Silva’s side want to sign at least one new centre-back this summer following the departure of Adarabioyo on a free transfer, with the 26-year-old having signed for Chelsea after his contract expired at Craven Cottage.

Fulham now want to capitalise on the bloated squad of their West London neighbours with a move to bring Chalobah in the opposite direction. The Cottagers have a long-term interest in the 24-year-old and are set to renew their efforts to sign the defender.

Chalobah missed the opening six months of the 2023-24 campaign through injury, though returned to impress across the run-in as Chelsea secured European football. However, he continues to be linked with an exit due to Chelsea’s need to remain compliant with Premier League profit and sustainability regulations (PSR) and as an academy graduate would count as complete profit for the Blues. The deadline for the financial year is June 30, which could speed up developments in a potential deal.

Chelsea value Chalobah, who can operate at right-back or in central defence, at around £25m. Nottingham Forest made a bid to sign Chalobah last summer and Manchester United and Tottenham have monitored his situation at Stamford Bridge, though the defender will want assurances over his game-time to leave Chelsea.

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham also like Luton Town defender Teden Mengi. The West Londoners could soon be left with just two senior centre-backs, Issa Diop and Calvin Bassey, with Tim Ream in negotiations to move to MLS side Charlotte FC.

