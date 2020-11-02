Fulham vs West Brom live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

A crucial battle at the bottom takes place on Monday night, even at this early stage of the Premier League.

Newly promoted duo Fulham and West Bromwich Albion meet, having not taken a single win this season yet between them.

The Baggies have at least managed to draw half of their games, with just one defeat in the last four, and sit just outside the bottom three - a position they’d be delighted with come the end of 2020/21.

But Fulham have managed only one point and were bottom until Burnley’s heavy defeat on Saturday, meaning Scott Parker’s side moved up one spot by virtue of goals scored.

When is the game?

The match takes place on Monday, 2 November at 5:30pm at Craven Cottage.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay-per-view basis. Viewers can purchase the option for the game here.

What is the team news?

Kenny Tete and Josh Onomah are out injured, but Joachim Andersen could make a quick return to the team after his own injury. Aboubakar Kamara is suspended for Fulham.

West Brom are missing Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field, while Dara O’Shea is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

FUL: Areola; Aina, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Anguissa, Reed, Cairney; Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic, Lookman.

WBA: Johnstone; Furlong, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Townsend; Livermore; Pereira, Gallagher, Krovinovic, Diangana; Grant.

Odds

Fulham - 53/35

Draw - 12/5

West Brom - 39/19

Prediction

Both sides will see this as a must-win game and while Fulham might have a few players who can be match-winners, Slaven Bilic’s greater managerial experience might prove the difference. Fulham 1-2 West Brom

