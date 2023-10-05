Fulham vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Fulham host struggling Sheffield United at Craven Cottage on Saturday as all signs point towards a morale-boosting win for Marco Silva's side.

After their defeat at home to Chelsea on Monday, Fulham have lost three of their first seven games of the season and they've scored just five goals so far as they're the lowest scorers in the top-flight. Of course, it was always going to be tough to replacing Aleksandar Mitrovic but it appears the balance is off in Silva's team and he is trying to get chances to one of Carlos Vinicius or Raul Jimenez and hope they replicate even half of Mitrovic's output.

Sheffield United are all over the place as they've lost three games on the trot and have conceded 12 goals in the process. That 8-0 hammering at home to Newcastle really knocked the stuffing out of Paul Heckingbottom's side and they were way below par in their 2-0 defeat at West Ham last weekend. Are the Blades simply going to be overpowered this season? They are one of just two sides yet to win in the Premier League this season but this is the kind of game the new boys have to win to prove they belong back in the big time.

How to watch Fulham vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET (Saturday, Oct. 7)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Fulham

As we mentioned, goals have been an issue for Fulham and it's hard to see when that will stop being an issue. They have a wonderful array of attacking talents in Willian, Harry Wilson, Adama Traore, Alex Iwobi and Andreas Pereira but can Jimenez regain his form to score the 10-plus goals Fulham need from their main central striker to stay way above the drop zone? It will be a big ask. Injury wise Tosin is out, while winger Traore and right back Kenny Tete are doubts.

Focus on Sheffield United

The Blades will look to make this a tight, horrible game and then hope that the duo of Ollie McBurnie and Cameron Archer combine to deliver some finishing brilliance in attack. Their 3-5-2 formation will be tough to break down but Fulham push on their full backs so it will be intriguing to see how that battle out wide develops. John Egan, Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, Daniel Jebbison, George Baldock, Rhys Norrington-Davies and William Osula all remain out, while John Fleck could be fit after recovering from a broken leg.