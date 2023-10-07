Fulham vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Fulham have struggled to score but have only lost one of their last three in league play, sitting 13th in the table. They host newly promoted Sheffield United, who have really struggled since their return to the top flight.

Indeed, the Blades have just one point from seven matches, a draw at Everton which has since been followed by three defeats including an 8-0 thrashing by Newcastle.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Fulham FC 0 - 0 Sheffield United FC

Fulham vs Sheffield United

15:05

Willian cuts inside Bogle and shoots from the left side of the bocx, but Basham is in the way to make the block for Sheffield United.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

15:02

Iwobi gets the game up and running, as he kicks off for Fulham in the capital!

Fulham vs Sheffield United

15:01

The teams head out onto the Craven Cottage pitch, and we're very nearly ready to go in west London!

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:56

Sheffield United’s three changes come down the spine of the team, with Chris Basham and Auston Trusty replacing Jack Robinson and injured captain John Egan in the back three, while Ollie Norwood comes into central midfield in place of James McAtee.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:56

Marco Silva makes three attacking changes to the side defeated 2-0 by Chelsea last time out, as Carlos Vinicius, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Alex Iwobi, making his first start for the club, come in for Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez and Harrison Reed.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:52

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Adam Davies, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Benie Traore, Jack Robinson, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, Femi Seriki.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:52

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, Auston Trusty, Anel Ahmedhodzic; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Luke Thomas; Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:52

FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Calvin Bassey, Harrison Reed, Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney, Fode Ballo-Toure, Rodrigo Muniz, Sasa Lukic.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:52

FULHAM (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Alex Iwobi, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Willian.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:48

It could be worse though, and very much is for Sheffield United, who have picked up just one point from their seven games so far this season. Yet to win and losing seven from eight, the Blades have scored once and conceded 12 in the three games since a 2-2 draw with Everton, including an 8-0 drubbing by Newcastle.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:48

An up-and-down start to 2023-24 has Fulham currently sat 13th in the table, having recorded two wins and draws apiece as well as three losses. Their last win came three games ago, drawing 0-0 and losing 0-2 at home to Crystal Palace and Chelsea respectively.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:32

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture between Fulham and Sheffield United at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…