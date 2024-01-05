Fulham vs Rotherham United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Rotherham United in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Fulham vs Rotherham United LIVE: FA Cup updates

GOAL! Decordova-Reid puts the home side ahead - Fulham 1-0 Rotherham [24’]

Fulham FC 1 - 0 Rotherham United FC

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:54

Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:52

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:51

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sean Morrison.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:56

Attempt blocked. Kenny Tete (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:51

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Viktor Johansson.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:51

Attempt saved. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:50

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:50

Attempt blocked. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:50

Attempt blocked. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:49

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:48

Foul by Issa Diop (Fulham).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:47

Substitution, Rotherham United. Lee Peltier replaces Cohen Bramall because of an injury.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:47

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:47

Delay in match because of an injury Cohen Bramall (Rotherham United).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:47

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:47

Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:44

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:42

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:41

Delay in match because of an injury Cohen Bramall (Rotherham United).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:41

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sean Morrison.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:41

Attempt blocked. Harrison Reed (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:38

Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:37

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:36

Second Half begins Fulham 1, Rotherham United 0.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:19

First Half ends, Fulham 1, Rotherham United 0.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:18

Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:18

Foul by Issa Diop (Fulham).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:15

Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:13

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:18

Attempt blocked. Harrison Reed (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:18

Andreas Pereira (Fulham) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:09

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:05

Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:04

Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:00

Offside, Rotherham United. Jordan Hugill is caught offside.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:00

Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hakeem Odoffin following a set piece situation.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:58

Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

20:00

Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:57

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:55

Goal! Fulham 1, Rotherham United 0. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:55

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:53

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:52

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:50

Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:48

Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:48

Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:46

Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:44

Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:42

Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:40

Offside, Rotherham United. Jamie Lindsay is caught offside.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:36

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Hakeem Odoffin.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:36

Attempt blocked. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:33

Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Morrison.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:32

First Half begins.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

19:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Fulham vs Rotherham United

18:30

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.