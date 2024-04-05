Fulham vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Fading European hopes are on the line when Newcastle United visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

Fulham have won just once across four Premier League matches to sink below Bournemouth and into 13th on the table, but the Cottagers' 39 points are just six away from seventh-place West Ham.

Newcastle stumbled to a draw versus Everton last time out and are a point below West Ham and just four behind sixth-place Manchester United, but Eddie Howe's Magpies have Spurs and Manchester United after this game and would prefer to take all the points at Fulham.

There are two hot strikers in this match, as Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz and Newcastle's Alexander Isak. Both teams could use a clean sheet but have big asks ahead of them.

Fulham focus, team news

OUT/QUESTIONABLE: None

Newcastle focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (lower back), Tino Livramento (ankle), Miguel Almiron (knee), Kieran Trippier (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Targett (achilles)