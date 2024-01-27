Fulham vs Newcastle United LIVE: Latest FA Cup score and updates as Eddie Howe names strong line-up

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Newcastle United in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

Fulham vs Newcastle United LIVE: FA Cup updates

Fulham host Newcastle in the FA Cup fourth round

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Lukas, Reed, Pereira, Wilson, Muniz, De Cordova-Reid

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Fulham FC 0 - 0 Newcastle United FC

Fulham vs Newcastle United

19:08

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Bruno Guimarães.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

19:06

Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

Fulham vs Newcastle United

19:06

Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

19:03

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

19:02

Foul by Lewis Miley (Newcastle United).

Fulham vs Newcastle United

19:01

First Half begins.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

18:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Fulham vs Newcastle line-ups

18:06 , Mike Jones

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Lukas, Reed, Pereira, Wilson, Muniz, De Cordova-Reid

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Fulham vs Newcastle United

18:00

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.