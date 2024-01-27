Fulham vs Newcastle United LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates as Longstaff and Burn score for visitors

Fulham vs Newcastle United LIVE: FA Cup updates

Fulham host Newcastle in the FA Cup fourth round

62’ GOAL! - Dan Burn adds a second for the Magpies (FUL 0-2 NEW)

45’ DISALLOWED! - Jacob Murphy scores but is offside (FUL 0-1 NEW)

39’ GOAL! - Sean Longstaff drills Newcastle ahead (FUL 0-1 NEW)

Fulham FC 0 - 2 Newcastle United FC

20:43

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tino Livramento.

20:43

Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).

20:39

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.

20:38

Attempt missed. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.

20:37

Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.

20:36

Substitution, Newcastle United. Tino Livramento replaces Jacob Murphy.

20:33

Sasa Lukic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

20:32

Substitution, Fulham. João Palhinha replaces Harrison Reed.

20:32

Substitution, Fulham. Raúl Jiménez replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

20:32

Substitution, Fulham. Tosin Adarabioyo replaces Issa Diop.

20:29

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Issa Diop.

20:26

Attempt saved. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

20:25

Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Andreas Pereira.

20:21

Goal! Fulham 0, Newcastle United 2. Dan Burn (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

20:21

Attempt saved. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.

20:20

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tim Ream.

20:20

Attempt missed. Kenny Tete (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

20:19

Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Murphy.

20:14

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Dan Burn.

20:13

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:11

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:11

Delay in match because of an injury Sasa Lukic (Fulham).

20:08

Offside, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid is caught offside.

20:06

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Anthony Gordon.

20:05

Second Half begins Fulham 0, Newcastle United 1.

19:49

First Half ends, Fulham 0, Newcastle United 1.

19:49

Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tim Ream.

19:49

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.

19:49

Substitution, Fulham. Willian replaces Harry Wilson because of an injury.

19:46

Offside, Newcastle United. Jacob Murphy is caught offside.

19:49

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.

19:43

Andreas Pereira (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:40

Goal! Fulham 0, Newcastle United 1. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Guimarães following a corner.

19:40

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tim Ream.

19:39

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

19:39

Delay in match because of an injury Harry Wilson (Fulham).

19:35

Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

19:35

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.

19:34

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sven Botman.

19:35

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid with a cross.

19:31

Sasa Lukic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:31

Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).

19:30

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.

19:27

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sean Longstaff.

19:24

Offside, Fulham. Harrison Reed is caught offside.

19:22

Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

19:22

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

19:19

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alexander Isak.

19:27

Attempt blocked. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.

19:19

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sven Botman.

19:19

Attempt blocked. Issa Diop (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.

19:19

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Martin Dúbravka.

19:19

Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

19:16

Attempt missed. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

19:16

Attempt saved. (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range is saved.

19:16

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Kenny Tete.

19:12

Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).

19:08

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Bruno Guimarães.

19:06

Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

19:06

Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

19:03

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

19:02

Foul by Lewis Miley (Newcastle United).

19:01

First Half begins.

18:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Fulham vs Newcastle line-ups

18:06 , Mike Jones

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Lukas, Reed, Pereira, Wilson, Muniz, De Cordova-Reid

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

18:00

