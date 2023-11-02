Fulham vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crisis-club Manchester United head to Fulham on Saturday as the Red Devils will be feeling the heat down at Craven Cottage.

Erik ten Hag's side were hammered at home by Newcastle in the last 16 of the League Cup in midweek as their woeful start to the new season continues. United have lost eight of their first 15 games in all competitions this season, which is the first time that has happened since 1962. With new signings struggling to settle in, injuries piling up and Erik ten Hag's team selections boggling the mind, the Dutch coach is under pressure as United third-place finish and League Cup win from last season seems a very distant memory.

As for hosts Fulham, they are chugging along nicely with Marco Silva's side battling back for an impressive point at Brighton last weekend and they've reached the League Cup quarterfinals where they will take a trip to Liverpool. The west Londoners are still struggling to score goals following Aleksandar Mitrovic's departure this summer but Silva is trying out all of his options in attack as he tries to find the right solution. Fulham are sitting steady in midtable and there is a whiff of an upset (if you can call it that) in the air around this game.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET (Saturday, Nov. 4)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com