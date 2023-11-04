Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League team news and line-ups

Manchester United have made their worst start to a season since 1962 and Fulham have the chance to make pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag when they host the Premier League’s early kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have not beaten Manchester United since 2009, losing 14 and drawing three of the games they have played since. But with United having made a woeful start to the season, with five defeats from their opening 10 league matches, Marco Silva’s side have a precious opportunity.

United come into the fixture having suffered two heavy defeats at Old Trafford this week, first being thrashed by Manchester City in the derby before Newcastle ended their Carabao Cup defence in an abject 3-0 loss.

Defeat in the Manchester derby last weekend left United eight points off the top four already and although Ten Hag’s position is considered to be safe for now, the pressure would only increase on the Dutchman should that gap stretch any wider.

Follow live updates from Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in today’s live blog and get the latest betting odds here

Casemiro ruled out for ‘several weeks’ with hamstring injury

11:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Casemiro has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury that has added to Manchester United’s problems, Richard Jolly reports.

The Brazilian was hurt in the first half of Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle, which came after he missed United’s three previous matches with an ankle problem.

He is now set to miss the rest of United’s November – when they face Fulham, FC Copenhagen, Luton, Everton and Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old, who has not played the full 90 minutes in a match for United since September, could be in a race against time for potentially tough games at the start of December, when United face Newcastle and Chelsea before Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

His absence means loan signing Sofyan Amrabat could get an extended run as Erik ten Hag’s defensive midfielder.

(Getty Images)

Fulham vs Manchester United: Early team news

11:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Fulham still have some injury issues in defence with Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo and Kenny Tete all out. Joao Palhinha and Willian will be among those who return to the starting line-up after Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Ipswich in the Carabao Cup.

Casemiro has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle. Raphael Varane is back with the squad but Victor Lindelof is a doubt due to illness, while Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are confirmed absences from the defence.

Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford should return to the line-up after Ten Hag made seven changes for the defeat to Newcastle.

Predicted line-ups:

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Iwobi; Reid, Jiminez, Willian

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen; Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford

11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Fulham vs Manchester United?

The match will kick-off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 4 November at Craven Cottage, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 11am. TNT Sports can also stream the match live on Discovery+.

Good morning

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow all the build-up and latest updates ahead of Fulham vs Manchester United in the day’s early kick-off.