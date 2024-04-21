Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

A general view of Craven Cottage (Getty Images)

16:13

Fulham make one change to the side that beat West Ham 2-0 in their previous Premier League outing. De Cordova-Reid comes in to captain the team on the right side of the attack and replaces Willian, who is out of the squad. The Brazilian has a groin strain.

16:13

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher.

16:08

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz.

16:08

FULHAM SUBS: Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Armando Broja, Tom Cairney, Adama Traore, Tim Ream.

16:08

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Rodrigo Muniz.

16:03

Liverpool will put all their focus into the Premier League in Jurgen Klopp's final season as manager after getting knocked out of the Europa League by Atalanta in midweek. The Reds lost the first leg of their quarter-final 3-0 at Anfield and needed to stage a superb comeback to remain in the competition, but only won 1-0 to go out 3-1 on aggregate. The defeat followed a disappointing performance against Crystal Palace in the league, with Eberechi Eze scoring the only goal for the Eagles in a 1-0 defeat. The Reds were punished for their unusual wastefulness in front of the goal, creating an xG of 2.81 without scoring to lose a league fixture for the first time in 28 outings at Anfield and slip behind Manchester City in the table. However, with Citizens in FA Cup action yesterday, Liverpool can go back above their title rivals and into second place with a win, one point behind leaders Arsenal.

16:00

Fulham ended their three-game winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over West Ham at London Stadium, with Andreas Pereira scoring a brace. It was a comfortable victory for the Cottagers, who created an xG (expected goals) of 3.29 with their 18 shots, but Marco Silva will be delighted that his side have now confirmed their place in the top flight with five matches left to play. Fulham have collected 42 points from their 33 outings and are in 12th position, 17 points above the relegation zone and just two points behind Brighton, who are in 10th and have a game in hand. The hosts will be searching for another positive result at home to boost their top-half hopes, winning nine, drawing one and losing six of their matches at Craven Cottage.

16:00

Hello and welcome to live commentary of the Premier League clash between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

15:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…