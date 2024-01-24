Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction as Liverpool punch ticket to Wembley

Liverpool did just enough to advance to the Carabao Cup final as they won 3-2 on aggregate against Fulham despite a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

Jurgen Klopp’s side flew out of the traps and increased their first-leg advantage when Luis Diaz’s low shot squirmed under Bernd Leno.

Fulham had never made it to this stage in the competition before but battled away and grew into the contest as the second half progressed.

Andreas Pereira struck the post before Issa Diop’s goal made for a nervy final period for the travelling Liverpool fans.

The visitors, though, hung on and will advance to next’s month final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Relive all the action and post-match reaction below.

CARABAO CUP SEMI-FINAL LIVE

ANALYSIS: Liverpool vs Chelsea final shows Carabao Cup remains a unique obstacle for clubs outside the elite

FT: Liverpool squeak past Fulham after 1-1 draw to reach Carabao Cup final

‘77 GOAL! Diop bundles cross home to give Fulham hope (FUL 1-1 LIV)

‘53 POST! Pereira hits the woodwork from tight angle as hosts look for equaliser (FUL 0-1 LIV)

‘12 GOAL! Diaz opens the scoring with scuffed effort (FUL 0-1 LIV)

Fulham FC 1 - 1 Liverpool FC

Liverpool vs Chelsea final shows Carabao Cup remains a unique obstacle for clubs outside the elite

22:20 , Ben Fleming

And so it will be a repeat of two years ago, Liverpool and Chelsea in the first domestic cup final of the season, silverware on offer for two teams rebuilding - albeit from rather different points and in very different ways - and another day out at Wembley for two sets of fans who know that stadium almost as well as their own.

For the Reds, their place in the Carabao Cup final comes courtesy of a second-leg 1-1 draw at Fulham, yielding a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Because that’s what Fulham were up against here: not just a team of the calibre of Liverpool, but also the odds and the structure of this very competition. Even if underdogs, mid-table Premier League teams or indeed lower-league sides - see Middlesbrough - reach this stage, the last four, there’s an altogether different obstacle to overcome. Competing with the top-flight’s finest is tough enough, but teams can of course do so. Across 90 minutes, at least. But the more often you have to face them, the less likely it is you prevail on multiple occasions.

Analysis at full-time from The Independent’s Karl Matchett at Craven Cottage:

Repeat final shows Carabao Cup remains a unique obstacle for clubs outside the elite

FULL-TIME: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

22:17 , Ben Fleming

Jarrel Quansah speaking to Sky Sports: “It’s special, it’s unbelievable; you can’t ask for much more. We had to dig in tonight and we knew we would have to; they are a top side. It’s my first season here so happy to get to a final and try and win some silverware.

On building momentum ahead of the final: “It’s all about rhythm, you have to keep playing. I felt a bit rusty out there tonight having not played in a few weeks but it’s all about playing games.

“Doing it with Conor [Bradley] is special for me as well because I’ve played with him for almost ten years now. Sharing the pitch with him out here tonight was a special feeling.”

FULL-TIME: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

22:09 , Ben Fleming

Virgin van Dijk speaking to Sky Sports: “We wanted to make sure we did the right things, Fulham played at home with a good atmosphere. it was the biggest game of their season and we had to be ready to fight, we started the game very well and scored a good goal. We created many chances to double the lead but, in the end, we found a way and go to Wembley. I can’t wait to see all our fans there again.”

On how Liverpool’s young defenders did: “The right-hand side didn’t have a lot of experience today [with Bradley and Quansah] but they did very well. I am proud of these guys and it is only the beginning for them. To go into a final with this performance is very good and only shows what kind of progress they have made.”

FULL-TIME: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

22:02 , Ben Fleming

The Reds squeak past.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

FULL-TIME: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

21:56 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool are into the final!

Jurgen Klopp’s side hold on for the final few moments and they will be heading to Wembley to face Chelsea. But credit to Fulham who hung in there in the second half and nearly sent us to extra time with Issa Diop’s 77th-minute strike.

It’s not to be for Marco Silva’s side on this occasion but they can take plenty of heart from that cup run.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

21:55 , Ben Fleming

90+3 mins: A late yellow card for Kelleher as the timewasting Liverpool keeper looks to run down the clock.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

21:52 , Ben Fleming

90+1 mins: Into the first of four added minutes. Can Fulham conjure up something special in these final few moments?

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

21:51 , Ben Fleming

90 mins: A cutback finds Muniz inside the box but the Brazillian has virtually no space to work with and sees his effort blocked before Palhinha miscues his effort horribly wide.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

21:50 , Ben Fleming

89 mins: The ball falls to Jota inside the box but the Portuguese international can’t quite bring it under his full control before Leno swoops in to claim the loose item.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

21:48 , Ben Fleming

86 mins: A huge five or so minutes coming up here. Liverpool were coasting for large parts of this half but are now being made to sweat. Fulham will just be looking for that one big chance...

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

21:45 , Ben Fleming

83 mins: A triple change from Fulham as they go in search of another goal to send this game to extra-time. Cairney, Palhinha and Castagne make way for Reed, Muniz and Tete.

Liverpool with a double change of their own as Gravenberch and Gakpo are withdrawn for Konate and Clark.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (agg 2-3)

21:42 , Ben Fleming

80 mins: SAVE! Fulham have a spring in their step now as Wilson strikes an effort and forces a big save from Kelleher.

Moments prior Diop picked up a yellow card but Liverpool are reeling having looked like they were going to see this game out comfortably.

GOAL! Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (77 mins, Diop - agg 2-3)

21:38 , Ben Fleming

Out of nowhere!

Fulham recycle a free-kick and it’s Wilson who makes a great burst down the left to get to the byline. His low cross finds Diop, who stayed forward having gone down moments earlier, and the centre-back gets his thigh to the cross to divert it past Kelleher.

The hosts are right back in it now.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:34 , Ben Fleming

73 mins: Liverpool appear quite happy to sit a bit deeper and defend their two-goal advantage.

Fulham are pressing forward but lacking the required quality in the final third as Palhinha’s long-range effort strikes Jimenez before drifting out for a goal-kick.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:28 , Ben Fleming

67 mins: The first subs of the game as Wilson comes on for Fulham to replace Decordova-Reid.

Liverpool, meanwhile, take off Mac Allister and Nunez, with Jones and Jota replacing them.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:26 , Ben Fleming

63 mins: CLOSE! Oh, so close to a second goal for Liverpool. The loose ball clatters around the box and falls gratefully at the feet of Nunez. The Uruguayan turns elegantly before striking a sweet effort that looks destined for the top-left corner before drifting wide at the final moment.

Liverpool getting closer.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:24 , Ben Fleming

62 mins: Nunez barges into the box and the loose ball drops to Elliot in an enticing position. But before the midfielder can pull the trigger the whistle is blown for a foul on Castagne.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:20 , Ben Fleming

58 mins: SAVE! Nunez drifts into the box before curling an effort towards the far post with his right foot. Leno does superbly to get across to his left and tip the ball wide for a corner.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:16 , Ben Fleming

53 mins: POST! Tosin beats Kelleher to Willian’s cross but Pereira can’t squeeze home the rebound from a tight angle as it crashes back off the post.

It almost gets even worse for Fulham as Liverpool break with numbers up the other end. Elliot receives the ball in space inside the box but his eventual effort is tame and straight at Leno who makes a vital stop.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:12 , Ben Fleming

50 mins: At the other end, however, Gomez proves his worth as the Liverpool defender makes a smart block to deflect Decordova-Reid’s effort out for a corner.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:11 , Ben Fleming

49 mins: Another long-range effort from Gomez but this one curls well over the bar from the edge of the box.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:08 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: A bright start for Liverpool who counter up the pitch within the first few seconds. Diaz surges into the box but his cutback doesn’t find anyone in a red shirt before Elliot skews an effort wide from outside the area.

KICK-OFF! Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:07 , Ben Fleming

Back underway in the second half. A big half for Fulham who need goals...and quickly.

HALF-TIME: Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

21:01 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool have a perfect record in this season’s Carabao Cup when they have led at half-time. Unfortunately for Fulham, they need not one but, at least, two goals to keep themselves in the tie.

Marco Silva, what have you got up your sleeve?

HALF-TIME: Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:57 , Ben Fleming

Just one goal in the first half as Diaz put Liverpool ahead. His strike snuck past Leno at the near post who might have expected to do better.

What do you reckon?

Squeezed in by Luis Díaz! 🇨🇴💢 pic.twitter.com/JlqitgeRg6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 24, 2024

HALF-TIME: Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:55 , Ben Fleming

Advantage Liverpool.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME: Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:52 , Ben Fleming

Kelleher comes to claim a free-kick and, with that, the half-time whistle goes. There’s not been a host of goalmouth action but the one telling moment from Luis Diaz has Liverpool 3-1 up on aggregate and in command of this semi-final tie.

Fulham grew into the encounter as the half wore on but the hosts will need to be a lot better after the break if they are to produce an unlikely comeback.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:49 , Ben Fleming

45+3 mins: Elliot guides a lovely cross towards the back post but Gravenberch - at full stretch - can do little more than just keep the ball in and Fulham subsequently clear.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:48 , Ben Fleming

45+2 mins: Five added minutes here at Craven Cottage as Quansah heads behind a free-kick for a corner. It’s a dangerous ball in but Bradley hooks away the danger in the end.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:46 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: A dangerous ball comes in from the boot of Bradley but Tosin - not for the first time tonight - is well-placed to clear away the threat.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:43 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: Cairney’s follow-through catches Mac Allister and the Fulham captain is shown the game’s first yellow card.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:41 , Ben Fleming

40 mins: Gomez, still in search of his first professional goal, tries his luck from range. It’s a nice strike but deflects off Tosin and out for a corner.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:36 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: Jimenez goes down in the area but nothing doing for referee Simon Hooper. The hosts recycle the play before Willian strikes on goal. It’s a clean hit, albeit straight at Kelleher who makes the save.

Fulham, though, just starting to grow into this encounter.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:34 , Ben Fleming

32 mins: Jimenez bears down on goal but his low effort is turned away well by Kelleher. Liverpool break up the pitch but a superb tackle from Tosin ensures Nunez doesn’t make it any further with the ball.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:32 , Ben Fleming

31 mins: Jimenez’s cross is cleared away and Liverpool can break. The ball is fed out to Diaz but the forward’s effort is weak and claimed easily by Leno down low at his near post.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:30 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: DISALLOWED! Diaz has the ball in the back of the net but the flag is up on Nunez earlier in the move.

A reminder that there is no VAR tonight due to Middlesbrough - one of the four semi-finalists - not having the technology.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:26 , Ben Fleming

25 mins: Gakpo makes a smart surge into the box as he looks to meet Elliot’s dinked cross but the offside flag goes up straight away. That looked very tight.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:25 , Ben Fleming

24 mins: It’s all a bit comfortable for the visitors at the moment who are simply knocking it about without a whole lot of pressure. No real chances of not for Liverpool but they’ve been in total control since that Diaz opener.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:20 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: Liverpool have bossed this game since going ahead. Huge boos greet former Fulham player Elliot every time he touches the ball but he’s just one of many Liverpool players who have had a bright start.

Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (agg 1-3)

20:17 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: There’s a slight stoppage as a flare ends up on the pitch and the delay may provide Fulham with a much-needed opportunity to regroup. They aren’t out of this tie by any stretch but it’s just got a whole lot tougher.

GOAL! Fulham 0-1 Liverpool (12 mins, Diaz - agg 1-3)

20:12 , Ben Fleming

A huge goal for Liverpool! Diaz receives the ball on the left edge of the box before cutting onto his favoured right foot. His scuffed effort ricochets off Palhinha and Adarabioyo and somehow squirms past Leno and into the net.

The German keeper surely should have done better with that effort but the goal now leaves Fulham with a mountain to climb in this tie.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:11 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: Far better from Fulham now as Robinson storms down the left flank. The American’s cross into the box looks destined for Decordova-Reid at the back post but for a vital touch from Kelleher to deflect it away from the winger at the back post.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:09 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: CHANCE! Palhinha should do better. The Portuguese midfielder is found unmarked in the middle of the box by the cross but volleys his effort over the bar.

The look on his face says it all.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:08 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: Nunez cuts inside from the left but his low effort is saved easily by Leno. Up the the other end, Fulham go and a low cross from Castagne has to be tipped around the near post for a corner by Kelleher.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:05 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: It’s fair to say it’s been a sluggish start from the hosts who have been sloppy with the scraps of possession they have enjoyed so far. They certainly won’t want to concede first, let alone this early.

KICK-OFF! Fulham 0-0 Liverpool (agg 1-2)

20:03 , Ben Fleming

1 min: We are underway at Craven Cottage and straight away there is defensive work to do for the home side as Palhinha gives away a free-kick. Diaz rises highest from Elliot’s cross but his effort goes well wide of the far post.

Kick-off fast approaching

19:55 , Ben Fleming

Despite the cold temperature, the atmosphere is hotting up nicely inside Craven Cottage as we close in on kick-off here in London.

A big 90 minutes awaits both teams and their respective fans.

Fulham hoping for a fast start

19:52 , Ben Fleming

Fulham will hope to use their home-crowd advantage tonight as they plot a historic comeback in this tie. A fast start would be ideal and, in that respect, Marco Silva’s side certainly have precedent.

His side have opened the scoring in all five of their EFL Cup games this season, including the semi-final first leg in which Willian put them 1-0 ahead.

(Getty Images)

First leg momentum

19:48 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool have the one-goal advantage from the first leg and historically that’s something that has been a benefit for the Reds.

In fact, they have progressed to the final on eight of the nine previous occasions they’ve won the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie. The exception was in 1997-98, being eliminated by Middlesbrough after winning the first leg at Anfield 2-1.

Can Fulham upset the record books tonight?

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s route to this point

19:43 , Ben Fleming

In contrast, it’s been relatively plain sailing for Liverpool in this competition who arrived at this stage after a big win against West Ham. They have the one-goal lead after the first leg - can they make it count?

Third round: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City

Fourth round: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

Quarter-finals: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham

Semi-finals (first leg): Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

(Getty Images)

Fulham’s route to this point

19:36 , Ben Fleming

There have been a couple of nervy penalty shootouts for Marco Silva’s side so far in the competition but they now stand 90 minutes away from their first League Cup final. Here’s how they made it this far:

Second round: Fulham 1-1 Tottenham (Fulham win on penalties)

Third round: Fulham 2-1 Norwich City

Fourth round: Ipswich Town 1-3 Fulham

Quarter-finals: Everton 1-1 Fulham (Fulham win on penalties)

Semi-finals (first leg): Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

(Getty Images)

The stage is set

19:29 , Ben Fleming

Just over half an hour to go until kick-off here in South West London and the stage is set...

Mohamed Salah injury ‘more serious than first thought’

19:22 , Ben Fleming

Aside from this game, Liverpool have been dealing with the fallout from Mohamed Salah’s injury while on international duty.

And now his agent has confirmed that the hamstring injury is worse than was initially thought and could keep him out for four weeks.

It means Liverpool’s hopes of getting their top scorer back for their double header against Chelsea and Arsenal next week are over and could result in him missing their next six games.

Read more below:

Mohamed Salah injury ‘more serious than first thought’

Marco Silva using Carabao Cup exit at Crawley last term as motivation for Fulham

19:15 , Ben Fleming

The Cottagers host Liverpool trailing 2-1 on aggregate as they aim to reach a first major domestic cup final since 1975. The journey is a far cry from their 2-0 loss to Crawley in the second round last August, where Silva made 10 changes from their previous Premier League game.

“My ambition is to always play cup competitions and go further,” Silva said on the eve of the tie.

“Last season we were promoted and we played in the quarter-final of the FA Cup and our aim was always to go further – of course it’s important to recognise that the Premier League was the main thing.

“But at the same time, when we played the other competitions we were trying to be strong enough – the first game in the Carabao was really poor last season.

“It was a good moment to speak with the players about what I demand from them and what we demand from any competitions that you play in the future.”

(PA Wire)

Liverpool team news - Robertson returns to the bench

19:09 , Ben Fleming

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, makes four changes to the Liverpool side that won 4-0 against Bournemouth on the weekend. Caoimhin Kelleher comes in for Allison while Jarell Quansah replaces Ibrahima Konate in the heart of defence. Further forward, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo come in for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

Andy Robertson is back in the squad following his long-term shoulder injury but the Scot has to settle for a place on the bench for now.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliot, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz.

Fulham team news - one change from Chelsea defeat

19:04 , Ben Fleming

Marco Silva makes just one change from the Fulham side that lost 1-0 against Chelsea prior to their winter break as Timothy Castagne replaces Kenny Tete at right-back.

Tim Ream remains on the bench after his spell out with injury, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Issa Diop partnering at centre-half.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

The teams are in!

19:00 , Ben Fleming

The Reds to take on Fulham tonight 📋🔴#FULLIV | #CarabaoCup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 24, 2024

Team news coming shortly

18:56 , Ben Fleming

Just under five minutes until we have confirmed starting XIs. Will either team have a surprise in store...

(Getty Images)

From the ridiculous to the sublime, Darwin Nunez is Liverpool’s folk hero for a reason

18:50 , Ben Fleming

The creator in chief, it transpires, is the man who wreaks havoc. There is an improbable presence at the top of Liverpool’s leaderboard for assists this season. It is not Mohamed Salah, though no one has made more goals in the Premier League. Nor is it Trent Alexander-Arnold, even though he can complete passes others cannot even imagine. The Egyptian has a lovely left foot, the Englishman a wonderful right.

But Darwin Nunez has more assists than either, two in three minutes in the Carabao Cup semi-final taking him into double figures for the season. His first assist against Fulham was laced with misfortune for Marco Silva’s side, Curtis Jones’s shot going in via a hefty deflection.

His second contained more merit, a surge into the penalty area and a precise low centre for Cody Gakpo to score a goal that may take Liverpool to Wembley. In a three-way battle, it is now Nunez 10, Salah nine, Alexander-Arnold nine. If there is a temptation to think that the duo tied in second have rather more control of what they are doing, the numbers have an eloquence.

As is often the case with Nunez, they can nevertheless paint a confusing picture. The unique Uruguayan is having an impact, though not always the one he intends.

The Independent’s Richard Jolly tackles the enigma that is Darwin Nunez:

From ridiculous to sublime, Darwin Nunez is Liverpool’s folk hero for a reason

Last time out

18:40 , Ben Fleming

In the first leg, it was goals from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez off the bench that inspired a dramatic turnaround and a 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Here’s a reminder of how the game panned out:

Jurgen Klopp conjures another Liverpool escape as Fulham rue missed opportunity

Carabao Cup: Is there extra time in semi-finals?

18:30 , Ben Fleming

In the semi-finals, extra time will be played should the aggregate score be level at the end of the second leg, followed by penalties if required. The same rules are then used for the Carabao Cup final, which is scheduled for 25 February 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

Similarly, VAR is only introduced to the Carabao Cup for the trophy showdown match, as it’s not installed at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.

As such, it means we’ll have an additional 30 minutes to the semi-finals if Fulham win their second leg by exactly a single goal - any other outcomes mean their ties end after the second 90 minutes.

Fulham vs Liverpool - predicted XIs

18:20 , Ben Fleming

We should have confirmed team news in about 40 minutes but here is how we suspect each team will line up:

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliot, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez.

Early team news - Liverpool

18:15 , Ben Fleming

Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, were rocked by the news that Mohamed Salah will miss a month due to a hamstring problem. The Egyptian was competing in the Africa Cup of Nations but will return to Liverpool for rehabilitation.

Elsewhere, Klopp’s side remain without Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Kostas Tsimikas through injury, while Wataru Endo remains with Japan at the Asian Cup.

Andy Robertson, however, could be in line for a return to the Liverpool starting XI after a long spell out with a shoulder injury.

(REUTERS)

Early team news - Fulham

18:10 , Ben Fleming

The home side are still without Adama Traore who continues his recovery from a thing injury.

Elsewhere, Alex Iwobi, Clavin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure are all competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham v Liverpool - all you need to know

18:05 , Ben Fleming

When is Fulham v Liverpool?

Fulham v Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 24 January at Craven Cottage.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Fulham v Liverpool on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch

Good evening!

15:03 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup final between Fulham and Liverpool from Stamford Bridge. Jurgen Klopp’s side have a slender one-goal advantage after their 2-1 win at Anfield in the first leg but Fulham will be full of motivation having never reached the final of the League Cup before.

These two sides have already been involved in a couple of cracking games this season so let’s see what tonight throws our way. Stay with us in the meantime for all the latest build-up and team news before the 8pm kick-off!