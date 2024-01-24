Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Fulham vs Liverpool - LIVE!

Liverpool look to book their place in the Carabao Cup final as they travel to face Fulham in the second leg of the last-four tie. Jurgen Klopp's side hold a 2-1 advantage after victory at Anfield earlier this month, and know it will be them facing Chelsea at Wembley on February 25 if they can avoid defeat at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham are the only team to have beaten Liverpool domestically this season, and even that was a 96th-minute winner after the Reds had been reduced to nine men. Confidence is high in the Liverpool camp, and they swatted aside in-form Bournemouth over the weekend to restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Fulham can take encouragement from their two matches against Liverpool so far this season. Marco Silva's side were narrowly beaten in the League, conceding twice in the final few minutes, and had the lead for much of the first leg at Anfield until Liverpool again turned things around. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground!

Fulham vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Craven Cottage

How to watch: Sky Sports

Fulham team news: Traore unavailable again

Liverpool team news: Robertson could return

Standard Sport prediction: Liverpool win

Liverpool team news

17:49 , Matt Verri

A double fitness boost could aid Liverpool tonight, with Andrew Robertson and Curtis Jones both set to be in the squad.

Robertson has not featured since undergoing shoulder surgery on a problem picked up while away on international duty with Scotland in October.

While assistant manager Pep Lijnders has confirmed the defender will travel to west London, it seems unlikely he will start both because of how long he’s been out as well as Joe Gomez’s form.

Jones, meanwhile, came off towards the end of Sunday’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth but only as a precaution.

Liverpool will not have either of Trent Alexander-Arnold or Dominik Szoboszlai to call on for Wednesday’s game but the pair will likely be fit for their FA Cup game against Norwich on Sunday.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch; Elliott, Jota, Nunez

(Getty Images)

Fulham team news

17:42 , Matt Verri

A familiar Fulham starting line-up could be tasked with overturning a one-goal deficit against Liverpool in tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Adama Traore remains out with a niggling hamstring injury which he picked up while featuring for Fulham in a behind-closed-doors friendly in September.

It has heavily limited his game time in his first season at Craven Cottage since he joined as a free agent in the summer.

Joining Traore in the list of absentees for the biggest game of Fulham’s season are Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure, who are all in the Ivory Coast while competing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Asked about team news ahead of hosting Liverpool, Fulham head coach Silva said: "Still the same — nothing different. Adama is still out. He’s not going to be involved in the squad list. All the other [unavailable] players are involved in the African Cup.

"All the others are available.”

Predicted Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

(Getty Images)

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us. Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Fulham vs Liverpool!

It's the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie, with Liverpool holding a narrow 2-1 advantage after their win at Anfield earlier this month.

A place at Wembley in the final next month is on the line, with Chelea waiting for whoever comes out on top tonight.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Craven Cottage.