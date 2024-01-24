Liverpool hold off Fulham, advance to League Cup final vs Chelsea

It'll be Liverpool vs Chelsea in the League Cup final next month, after the Reds finished Fulham off in the second leg of their semifinal tie on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men secured a 1-1 draw on the night (3-2 aggregate) as Luis Diaz added an early goal to their 2-1 advantage, but Issa Diop scored late and made the final 15 minutes rather nervy for Liverpool. Liverpool will try to reclaim the League Cup after winning it two years ago, only to see bitter rivals Manchester United lift it last season.

Diaz chested the ball down to himself, beat one defender in the process of doing so and beat another as he dribbled into the penalty area. His shot was partially blocked immediately striking the ball, but it still had enough power to beat Bernd Leno at the near post.

The 3-1 aggregate lead looked like it would hold up until the final whistle, but Diop snuck in past his man and touched home Harry Wilson's cross in the 76th minute. Fulham would have a couple more scoring chance before full-time as they threw numbers forward and chased another goal, but Caoimhin Kelleher saved the first and Pahlhinha skewed his shot wide of goal.

Liverpool and Chelsea will face off at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Player ratings - Fulham vs Liverpool

Fulham vs Liverpool, final score: 1-1 (2-3 agg.)

Goalscorers: Luis Diaz (11'), Issa Diop (76')

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool, League Cup semifinal live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Wednesday (Jan. 24)

Online: ESPN+

Fulham starting lineup

Leno — Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson — Palhinha, Cairney — De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez

Liverpool starting lineup

Kelleher — Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez — Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott — Gakpo, Diaz, Nuñez