Fulham vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

A one-goal advantage will be defended by Liverpool as they seek to set up a Carabao Cup final meeting with Chelsea away to Fulham tonight.

The Cottagers led for more than an hour of this semi-final at Anfield and were eyeing a famous win, until Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo struck in a three-minute spell to give Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 aggregate advantage.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW FULHAM VS LIVERPOOL LIVE!

It means Fulham must win on home soil if they are to reach the final at Wembley next month, and keep their hopes of a first major trophy alive.

Liverpool will be confident of completing the job though, in a competition they have won more than any other club. It has been a flying first half of the campaign from the Reds, who sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League having lost just once domestically this season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight, Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Craven Cottage in London will host.

Willian gave Fulham the lead in the first leg but Liverpool turned it around (PA)

Where to watch Fulham vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Fulham vs Liverpool team news

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Wilson, Ream, Muniz, Lukic, Vinicius, Francois.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Alisson, Konate, Jones, Jota, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Beck, Nyoni.

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction

Fulham have produced two really impressive performances against Liverpool this season, but on each occasion have surrendered the lead and fallen to narrow defeats.

Even when not at their best, this Liverpool team is capable of picking up results and the confidence is flowing through the squad, as they continue to march forward in all competitions.

Fulham are capable of pushing Liverpool once again, but the visitors should have enough to book another trip to Wembley.

Liverpool to win 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham wins: 13

Draws: 18

Liverpool wins: 44

Fulham vs Liverpool latest odds

Fulham to qualify: 11/2

Liverpool to qualify: 1/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.