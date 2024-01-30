Fulham vs Everton, live! Score, live updates, how to watch, videos

Fulham host Everton at Craven Cottage on Tuesday as both teams aim to get back on track after a bumpy period in league and cup play.

The Cottagers pushed Liverpool all the way in their recent League Cup semifinal both lost 3-2 over the two legs and were then punished for missing chances as they lost 2-0 at home in the FA Cup to Newcastle United on Saturday. Marco Silva's side have now lost five of their last eight games in all competitions, with three defeats in their last four in the Premier League. However, their last home league game was a shock win against Arsenal. Fulham are a funny team to figure out and sit in midtable as they aim for back-to-back top 10 finishes but could easily get sucked into the relegation scrap too.

Everton have regressed in recent weeks as they lost at home to Luton in the FA Cup at the weekend and Sean Dyche's side are without a win in their last four Premier League games, picking up just one point in that run. Add in being charged, again, with breaching financial rules by the Premier League and the dark clouds which looked to be departing Goodison have returned. After this slump in form they sit just one point above the relegation zone and badly need a win to get them back on track as the players' confidence seems to have been hit by the most recent financial charges against them.

Fulham vs Everton, live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

How to watch Fulham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday (January 30)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Fulham starting lineup

Leno — Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson — Palhinha, Cairney — De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez

Everton starting lineup

Pickford — Young, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko — Harrison, Garner, Danjuma, McNeil — Calvert-Lewin

Focus on Fulham, team news

Fulham have some key players away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Adama Traore continues to spend time on the sidelines since his summer arrival. Scoring goals has been a big problem for Fulham and they've tried Raul Jimenez, Rodrigo Muniz and Carlos Vinicius up top and only the former looks likely to get close to double figures for this season. Fulham have to keep this game tight and then hope the likes of Andreas Pereira, Willian or Bobby Decordova-Reid can open up Everton's defense on the counter.

OUT: Adama Traore (hamstring), Calvin Bassey (international duty), Alex Iwobi (international duty), Fode Ballo-Toure (international duty), Harry Wilson (muscle)

Focus on Everton, team news

Sean Dyche will be concerned with the lack of chances Everton are creating as their most recent Premier League outing against Aston Villa ended in a 0-0 draw and they missed the couple of the big chances they did create. There's a lot of pressure on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to deliver the goods, while Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil are doing their best to create and support DCL in attack.

OUT: Idrissa Gana Gueye (international duty), Dele Alli (groin), Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh), Seamus Coleman (knock), Andre Gomes (calf)