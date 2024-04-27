Fulham vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Craven Cottage (Getty Images)

Fulham FC - Crystal Palace FC

15:06

CORNER! Palace earn a third corner already as Olise charges down the right and Bassey can only clear the threat for a corner.

15:05

A couple of early corners for Palace but they still seem to be just warming up and waste both chances through not-so-threatening deliveries.

15:03

An early lapse in concentration for Diop in defence and Palace look to capitalise through Ayew. But Leno came to his defender's rescue to clear it away.

15:02

KICK-OFF! We are underway in this clash at Craven Cottage as hosts Fulham get things going. A game that is crucial in both teams’ hopes of a Top 10 finish this season. Should be an exciting one!

14:58

The teams are making their way out to the pitch, and we are ready! Fulham have won just one of their last eight meetings against Crystal Palace, with their reverse fixture ending in a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park in September last year.

14:58

Just the one change for Crystal Palace and it is a forced one. As feared, Ebere Eze’s knee injury has ruled him out of the matchday squad, with Michael Olise replacing him. Other than this one injury, Glasner has a full squad to choose from.

14:53

Marco Silva has made two changes to his Fulham side that lost to Liverpool last weekend. Issa Diop replaces Sasa Lukic in defense in the starting XI, while Harrison Reed replaces Tosin Adarabioyo, who is not even part of the squad today. Meanwhile, Willian starts on the bench.

14:53

SUBS: Remi Matthews, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesuran Rak-Sakyi, David Ozoh, Odsonne Edouard.

14:53

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne; Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz; Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

14:48

SUBS: Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Tom Cairney, Willian, Sasa Lukic, Harry Wilson, Armando Broja, Adama Traore.

14:48

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Issa Diop, Timothy Castagne; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Rodrigo Muniz.

14:42

Manager Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace will enter this London derby high on confidence and looking for a fourth win on the trot. They have scored a combined eight goals in these last three wins, which includes clean sheets against Liverpool and Newcastle United. Jean-Philippe Mateta is enjoying a stellar run of form and his brace in last week’s 2-0 win against Newcastle took his tally for the season to 11. The likes of Mateta, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have been working quite well together and would look to extend the Eagles’ impressive winning run in the league, at Craven Cottage, where they are unbeaten in their last four visits.

14:38

With only four games to go this season, 13th-placed Fulham’s push for a finish in the top half of the table runs into another tough challenge in Crystal Palace. Playing a team a place below them on the league table at home would usually be seen as an opportunity to get a comfortable win for the Cottagers. However, Crystal Palace - on a three-game winning run - are enjoying a rich vein of form, while Fulham have been struggling for results since beating Tottenham 3-0 in March. They will be buoyed by the return of winger Willian, who has recovered from a groin injury, and could use his services to avoid an eighth defeat of the season at Craven Cottage.

14:32

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League clash between Fulham and Crystal Palace.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…