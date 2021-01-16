Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

FULHAM (AP)

Chelsea are hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on west London rivals Fulham on Saturday.

The Blues suffered an alarming drop in form during the festive period, with a dismal defeat by Arsenal on Boxing day followed by a draw against Aston Villa and loss at the hands of Man City. That run of results left Frank Lampard’s side languishing in ninth and pressure has begun to heap on the manager, with suggestions the club are now scouring the market for alternatives. A routine FA Cup victory last time out did somewhat help to alleviate that sense of gloom, though, while the returns of Hakim Ziyech and Reece James will provide another welcome boost.

Fulham, meanwhile, have enjoyed a rather more promising turnaround, with a series of five hard-fought draws lifting them to within reach of safety. Scott Parker’s side are now just two points adrift of Brighton and boast two games in hand over the Seagulls due to the coronavirus outbreak at Motspur Park.

History will be firmly on Chelsea’s side, though, when the action kicks off at Craven Cottage, with the Blues unbeaten in their last 18 top flight games against their neighbours.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 5.30pm on Saturday 16 January at Craven Cottage.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Tom Cairney and Mario Lemina are expected to miss out for Fulham while Aleksandar Mitrovic is a doubt.

N’Golo Kante is suspended for Chelsea but other than that Lampard is set to have a full squad at his disposal.

What are the predicted line-ups?

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete, Reid, Reed, Anguissa, Robinson; Lookman, Cavaleiro

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech

What are the odds?

Fulham - 11/2

Draw - 10/3

Chelsea - 1/2