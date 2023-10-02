Fulham vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Mykhaylo Mudryk walks out onto the pitch for the warm-up

4 mins: Fulham 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have had 45 shots in their last three PL games but no goals, so Broja’s obviously not the only one who could do with some shooting practice.

2 mins: Fulham 0 Chelsea 0

Oh my days! A shocking miss. Fulham caught in possession, Broja bundles through, does superbly to dance around the keeper and fires miles over. Luckily for him, the offside flag has gone up.

1 mins: Fulham 0 Chelsea 0

Fulham kick us off and look bright and busy as they come forward.

Simon Hooper

who reffed Tottenham vs Liverpool, is the 4th official tonight.

The changes

Marco Silva names six changes to his starting XI for the Premier League west London derby against Chelsea after Fulham’s 2-1 Carabao Cup third-round win against Norwich last week.

Bernd Leno replaced Marek Rodak in goal and both Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream rejoin the back four.

Andreas Pereira replaces last week’s goal scorer Alex Iwobi in Midfield and Raul Jimenez is preferred over Carlos Vinicius.

Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes from Chelsea’s 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Brighton.

Thiago Silva and Conor Gallagher return to the XI and Armando Broja is picked over the suspended Nicolas Jackson.

Frank Lampard

gave young Broja his debut, says that he is a big strong boy, very quick, scored a lot at youth levels.

Kick off coming up

in West London.

Fulham boss Silva

“We have been brave and shown courage, quality is the other reason we have done well. We have to respect ourselves and be brave, stick with our plan.”

The best

Jamie Carragher: “we’ve got the best League, the best players, why haven’t we got the best officials?”

Dave Jones asks him do you need “football people” doing the Var work.

Carra and Fwank don’t look too keen on that! And fair enough: why would you train for ages to do something hard, boring and low status if you are a famous footballer?

Both of the ex pros seem to be of the view that there are hundreds of brilliant refs just waiting to be plucked from obscurity. It doesn’t seem very likely to me but what do I know?

Keep switching off MNF and back and they're still going! Would we have been going on this long if they linesman had just given it offside in the game and we didn't have VAR??? No!!!!!! — Melissa Chappell (@MellyChaps) October 2, 2023

As you'd imagine

Monday Night Football on Sky is now all about the Liverpool disallowed goal.

Buggy boy

Chelsea starts for Marc Cucurella, Cole Palmer and Armando Broja against Fulham.



Raheem Sterling out of starting XI due to a virus. He hasn't trained for the last three days.🔵 pic.twitter.com/XWWz4ZiVjU — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 2, 2023

Broja

who will play up front for Chelsea gets his chance partly because Raheem Sterling has come down with a virus that has meant he hasn’t trained for a few days.

Armando Broja is 22, and he had a few minutes as a sub for the Blues against Villa recently but it’s a big responsibility and it sounds like MP is uncertain the lad will last the distance.

Poch

“win against Brighton very important, gives confidence.

“Option to play with Armando Broja we start to look at yesterday, maybe not 90 minutes but we hope he can deal with the competition. He needs to build his confidence and his fitness.”

Teams

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez, Willian. Subs: Rodak, Bassey, Cairney, Ballo-Toure, Reid, Rodrigo Muniz, Iwobi, Lukic, Vinicius.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer, Fernandez, Mudryk, Broja. Subs: Sterling, Madueke, Ugochukwu, Petrovic, Maatsen, Deivid Washington, Gilchrist, Brooking, Matos.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

Jamie Carragher

“Chelsea have spent a billion quid and they are still half a team from challenging Man City. It is flabbergasting. The goalie is not good enough, the centre forward is not good enough, they need another centre half and probably another midfielder.”

Jamie reckons even if Chelsea had ZERO injuries they are still miles off.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Fulham welcome Chelsea to Craven Cottage - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Frank Lampard

is on Monday Night Football.

“The Premier League is unforgiving,” says Frank. Be interesting to see if it forgives him (again) and he gets another go at managing a top-flight team.

Here's Matt with the shirt lowdown

Chelsea announce £40m Infinite Athlete shirt sponsorship deal

06:32 PM BST

Chelsea unveil a new shirt today

Monday night football incoming

Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the Monday night football match between Fulham and Chelsea; the action comes to us from Craven Cottage in West London. It started tipping it down in the capital at about six and the forecast is for rain, thunder, cats, dogs and the rest. That could well be an objective correlative for the mood of the Chelsea supporters, who make the short trip to watch their lads struggling along in lowly 15th place. The home side are in 12th.

Chelsea had a poor September in the League, they were beaten at home by Forest and Villa and managed a point away at AFC Bournemouth. They were also soundly beaten by West Ham earlier in the season and another defeat to a London rival would cement this as a grim start to the new Pochettino era.

The manager has refused to blame injuries for his team’s slow start to the season, with as many as 11 players likely to be missing for tonight’s match.

There were three players aged 19 or under with no first-team experience named on the bench when the team drew at Bournemouth two weeks ago, and since then Ben Chilwell’s name has been added to an extensive injury list after he limped out of last week’s win over Brighton with a hamstring problem.

“I cannot use the excuse of injuries,” said Pochettino. “The performances have been good. We cannot blame injuries, I think it’s not fair. We played well in every single game and we deserved more, but for different reasons, we didn’t score and we were not clinical enough.

“But we cannot blame injuries. Of course it’s a factor that we need to improve. When you have your whole squad, you increase the level of the team. You put pressure on the players that play because it’s another player waiting for your place. We’re not winning the games that we deserve, but not because of injuries.”

You’d think having spent one hundred billion dollars or whatever it is over the last few years they should be able to get a team out but there it is.

Fulham manager Marco Silva insisted it is “impossible to compare” his side with Chelsea.

“You think we have an advantage against Chelsea in terms of squad?,” Silva said when asked about the neighbour’s injury woes.

“We are talking about two players who they have got in the last six months (who cost) nearly £250 million (Fernandez and Caicedo), if I say more (about Chelsea spend) it will probably be plus £1billion

“How can you compare? It’s impossible to compare. In the game we are going to give our maximum, but don’t try to say there is an advantage for us.

“We are playing at home and we love playing at home and it will be more special.”

