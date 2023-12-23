Fulham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Jordan Beyer of Burnley challenges for the ball with Rodrigo Muniz of Fulham (Getty Images)

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Fulham FC 0 - 0 Burnley FC

Fulham vs Burnley

15:15

Burnley have had a 67 per cent share of the ball thus far, showing no fear on away soil. How will Fulham react to playing such a submissive role at Craven Cottage?

Fulham vs Burnley

15:13

Recent form suggests they are favourites to prevail today, but Fulham's last win over Burnley was a 4-2 success in August 2018 - and they have only beaten the Clarets twice since September 2000.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:11

Fulham concede two corners in short order, with Burnley pushing forward at every opportunity early in this game. The second delivery is sent far too long, though, and is ultimately cleared away by Iwobi from the hosts' right-back spot.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:09

Following a corner on the left, which is initially worked short by Iwobi, Cairney beats his man and tees up a 20-yard shot. However, the Fulham skipper's shot is sent well wide of the right-hand post.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:07

Burnley's bright start continues, as Amdouni bursts through the centre and into Fulham's area, with only a late intervention by Tosin preventing him taking aim at goal.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:06

Robinson concedes a corner-kick under pressure from Foster, and following the subsequent set-piece, Beyer's header is diverted off-target, failing to test Leno.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:02

History is made as Rebecca Welch blows the whistle for kick-off, becoming the first woman to referee a Premier League fixture - we're under way in London!

Fulham vs Burnley

14:58

The players are out on the pitch at Craven Cottage, and kick-off is now just moments away!

Fulham vs Burnley

14:54

Meanwhile, Burnley make two changes to the XI that lost to Everton last weekend, as Taylor and Foster both return to the team; Delcroix and Rodriguez are demoted to the bench - the latter is aiming to make his 250th Premier League appearance today. Aaron Ramsey, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all unavailable.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:50

Making three changes from the side that started in midweek, Fulham replace Tete, Reed and Willian with Cairney, Pereira and Castagne. Marco Silva is again without Adama Traore due to a hamstring injury, while a calf problem rules Tim Ream out of action; in-form striker Raul Jimenez is suspended after being sent off at Newcastle last weekend.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:46

SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Mike Tresor, Hannes Delcroix, Nathan Redmond, Michael Obafemi, Connor Roberts, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Cullen, Anass Zaroury.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:46

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O'Shea, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Josh Brownhill, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert; Zeki Amdouni, Lyle Foster.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:42

SUBS: Marek Rodak, Harrison Reed, Kenny Tete, Sasa Lukic, Issa Diop, Fode Ballo-Toure, Carlos Vinicius, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Luke Harris.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:42

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Joao Palhinha, Tom Cairney; Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:38

With a tally of five points from eight matches on their travels so far, Burnley have one of the Premier League's worst away records this season. Overall, picking up only eight points in total leaves the Clarets some six behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and in danger of making a swift return to the Championship, where they were crowned champions last term. Most recently, Vincent Kompany's men were beaten 2-0 at Turf Moor by Everton and they are now rock-bottom of the table.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:38

Fulham booked their ticket to the EFL Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, via a penalty-shootout victory over Everton that followed a 1-1 draw. That continues a largely positive run throughout December for Marco Silva's side, who recorded back-to-back 5-0 home wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham United in the Premier League earlier this month; however, they were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United last weekend. Sitting 11th in the league table, the Cottagers have won five and lost three of their eight top-flight home fixtures this term.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Fulham and Burnley at Craven Cottage!

Fulham vs Burnley

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…