Fulham vs Brighton, live! Wilson smashes home - Score, live updates, how to watch live, videos

Fulham will be full of confidence as they host Brighton at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Marco Silva’s side pulled off a big shock to win 2-1 at Manchester United last weekend and they deserved it. Fulham are very dangerous on the counter and to win at United without star midfielder Joao Palhinha was a heck of an achievement. Two wins from their last three has Fulham looking to finish the season strong and push for another top 10 finish. With Bassey and Iwobi back from AFCON duty, and both scoring in the win at United, Silva has plenty of options and two starters back in the fold.

Brighton were pegged back by Everton at home last weekend as Roberto De Zerbi’s side scored late to draw 1-1. The Seagulls are struggling for consistency and defensive solidity as they haven’t won back-to-back games since September. They need to find some form soon with their Europa League last 16 ties against in-form Roma fast approaching. The main problem for Brighton is that injuries have piled up once again and they're also out of the FA Cup after losing to Wolves in midweek.

How to watch Fulham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (March 2)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham vs Brighton live updates!

What a finish from Wilson! - Fulham 1-0 Brighton (21st minute)

Brilliant forward play from Rodrigo Muniz as he bullied Adam Webster and the ball dropped to Harry Wilson who curled into the far corner. Craven Cottage goes wild.

Fulham lineup

Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Brighton lineup

Steele; Van Hecke, Dunk, Veltman; Lamptey, Webster, Baleba, Estupinan; Enciso, Lallana, Ferguson

Fulham focus, team news

Silva has a strong defensive unit and now there’s a real cutting edge in attack. Iwobi being back is huge.

OUT: Raul Jimenez (thigh), Palhinha (suspension)

Brighton focus, team news

Mitoma going down with an injury is a big blow, while Joao Pedro’s absence means Brighton have lost a bit of drive and creativity in attack.

OUT: Joao Pedro (hamstring), Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Billy Gilmour (suspension), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)