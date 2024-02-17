Fulham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(PA)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Fulham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Lenglet, Torres, Moreno; Tielemans, Luiz; Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey; Watkins.

14:40

Aston Villa will be looking to get back on track after a disappointing run of form. The Villans started the season superbly but have lost three of their last six Premier League games (W2 D1), as many as in their previous 21 combined. Unai Emery’s side were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United last time out, with Douglas Luiz scoring their only goal. The Midlands outfit haven’t lost back-to-back league games since last May. Villa have had plenty of joy in the capital recently, winning their last nine fixtures in the division against teams in London, beating Fulham twice during that time.

14:40

Fulham are hoping to continue their momentum as they are unbeaten in three straight Premier League games. The Cottagers have won six of their last nine games in the division at home, losing just twice. A win could see them climb to 11th place in the table if results go their way, but they will need to be at their best to beat Villa today. Marco Silva will be relying on Rodrigo Muniz in attack once again, with the Brazilian striker scoring three in his last two games after not scoring in his first 10 Premier League appearances. Last time out, Fulham secured an impressive 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth.

14:35

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Aston Villa line-ups

14:21 , Mike Jones

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Lenglet, Torres, Moreno; Tielemans, Luiz; Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey; Watkins.

14:00

