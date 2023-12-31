Is Fulham vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Arsenal‘s title challenge continues in full force as they make the trip to Craven Cottage with their sights set on regaining top spot from Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can shake off a shock 2-0 loss to West Ham on Thursday night and get back to winning ways when Arsenal face Fulham this afternoon.

The Gunners started the weekend second in the table and know they can enter the New Year in first should the collect all three points against the Cottagers.

For their part, Marco Silva’s team have lost three consecutive Premier League matches since back-to-back 5-0 wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham. It’s a dip in form at the wrong time for Fulham who will want to take points away from Arsenal today.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the festive Premier League fixture.

When is Fulham vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 31 December at Craven Cottage.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 1.30pm GMT, and can be streamed also via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Adama Traore remains absent for Fulham as he attempts to recover from a hamstring injury. Tim Ream has a calf issue and Willian is struggling with his hamstring so both are doubts for the match.

Mikel Arteta is without Thomas Partey whose thigh problem keeps him on the sidelines. Jurrien Timber is a long-term absentee after tearing his ACL while Fabio Vieira has a knock and Takehiro Tomiyasu recvoers from a calf niggle.

However, Tomiyasu and Partey could potentially return as both players are due to be away on international duty next month. Tomiyasu will be with Japan at the Asian Cup and Partey is set to play for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Odds

Fulham win 4/1

Draw 12/5

Arsenal win 8/15

Prediction

After a shock loss to West Ham at the Emirates on Thursday, Arsenal will come back with a bang. They face a Fulham side low on confidence following three straight defeats and the Gunners should rediscover their form in front of goal to secure a fine victory at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal 2-0 Fulham.