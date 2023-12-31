Fulham vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal make the short trip to Fulham today, hoping to end 2023 at the summit of the Premier League.

The Gunners fell to a surprise defeat at home to West Ham last time out, with Mikel Arteta's side sloppy at the back and wasteful in front of goal, and it means they are now two points off Liverpool at the top of the table.

It will be Arsenal who will end the year back at the top though if they can win at Craven Cottage this afternoon, with Liverpool not in action until they host Newcastle on New Year's Day.

Fulham began the month in strong form and firing in attack, but they have since lost three Premier League games in a row without scoring.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time today on Sunday December 31, 2023.

Craven Cottage in west London will host the contest.

Arsenal must respond quickly to their home defeat by West Ham (Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Fulham vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK today on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action this afternoon with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Arsenal team news

Willian is in a race to prove his fitness in time to face his former club, with the Fulham winger missing the last three Premier League games with a hamstring issue.

Raul Jimenez has served his suspension, but Tim Ream and Adama Traore are still out with injuries.

Arsenal have Kai Havertz available again after suspension, and he is likely to come into the midfield after Leandro Trossard failed to impress against West Ham.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey are both pushing to return but the trip to Craven Cottage could come too soon, while Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber remain out for the Gunners.

Kai Havertz is available again for Arsenal after suspension (REUTERS)

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal have enjoyed their trips to Craven Cottage in recent seasons, and will be confident of swiftly returning to winning ways today.

There are still questions for the Gunners' frontline to answer, but Fulham have looked vulnerable at the back and it would be a surprise if they were able to keep Arsenal quiet.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham's last win over the Gunners came at Craven Cottage in January 2012.

Fulham wins 8

Draws: 12

Arsenal wins: 42

Fulham vs Arsenal latest odds

Fulham to win: 5/1

Draw: 17/5

Arsenal to win: 8/15

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).