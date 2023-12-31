Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line ups and updates from Craven Cottage

(Getty Images)

Arsenal travel to Fulham on New Year’s Eve in a bid to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been leading the rest of the pack, but a draw to Liverpool and a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham on December 28 have caused them to slip down to fourth.

Should Arsenal fail to win against Fulham, it would be three league games in a row, their longest run of the season, but their record against the Cottagers falls in their favour. Fulham have not won any of their last 11 meetings with Arsenal, they have drawn three and lost eight.

Despite an impressive campaign last season, Marco Silva’s side have not been the same threat this time around, largely due to the loss of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, and they have not scored in their last three top-flight matches.

Follow all the live action in the blog below and get the latest odds and tips here.

Arsenal aim to return to the top of the Premier League ahead of their short trip to Fulham

Kick off is at 2pm GMT

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi, Jimenez

Fulham FC - Arsenal FC

Fulham team news

Marco Silva has made three changes from the Boxing Day 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

Raul Jimenez makes his return following a three-match ban, while Willian, who has also missed the last three matches, is back to play against his former club.

Kenny Tete is on the bench with Timothy Castagne chosen at right-back.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Wilson, Ballo-Toure, Pereira, Muniz, Lukic, Diop

Arsenal team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made three changes to his starting line up, following the disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham.

Kai Havertz, who was suspended for that clash on December 28 returns to replace Leandro Trossard.

There is no place in the squad for Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Jakob Kiwior starting at left back.

Eddie Nketiah is chosen over Gabriel Jesus to lead the line.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny

Arsenal team news

Arsenal have named their team.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Fulham vs Arsenal

Here are some photos of the teams arriving at Craven Cottage:

Fulham vs Arsenal

Arsenal missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as they slipped to a disappointing defeat against West Ham amid more VAR controversy.

The Gunners needed victory to replace Liverpool at the summit but lost 2-0 to the Hammers on a night where David Moyes finally landed a victory at the Emirates Stadium.

His West Ham side lost Kurt Zouma ahead of the game and Lucas Paqueta after just over half an hour but hit the front through Tomas Soucek’s strike, awarded after VAR could not determine whether the whole ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

Fulham vs Arsenal

Here’s a look back at Arsenal’s last match, a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham:

Mikel Arteta admitted his side came up short in both boxes as Arsenal slumped to defeat to West Ham to miss out on regaining top spot in the Premier League.

The Gunners remain behind Liverpool as they lost 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on what Arteta conceded was one of the most frustrating nights of his four-year tenure as Arsenal boss.

Tomas Soucek’s opener – awarded after the VAR could not determine whether the whole ball had gone out of play in the build up – and a second-half header from former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos earned the visitors a deserved win. Things could have been even better had Said Benrahma not had a stoppage-time penalty saved by David Raya on a night where Arteta applauded the performances of the opposition.

Fulham vs Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is hoping the “brutal” way Arsenal lost the Premier League title last season can help them lift the trophy this year.

The Gunners led the way for 248 days during the last campaign before ultimately being caught and passed by eventual champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side are once again in among the contenders this season but missed the chance to move back to the summit as they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Thursday night.

Fulham vs Arsenal

Here is all the info on how to watch Arsenal vs Fulham:

Arsenal‘s title challenge continues in full force as they make the trip to Craven Cottage with their sights set on regaining top spot from Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can shake off a shock 2-0 loss to West Ham on Thursday night and get back to winning ways when Arsenal face Fulham this afternoon.

Fulham vs Arsenal

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Fulham vs Arsenal, with the Gunners looking to end what has been a disappointing festive period on a high.

Stay tuned for all the live coverage of the team news, match and post-match reaction.