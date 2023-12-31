Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest updates as Raul Jimenez levels the score for hosts

(PA)

Arsenal travel to Fulham on New Year’s Eve in a bid to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been leading the rest of the pack, but a draw to Liverpool and a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham on December 28 have caused them to slip down to fourth.

Should Arsenal fail to win against Fulham, it would be three league games in a row, their longest run of the season, but their record against the Cottagers falls in their favour. Fulham have not won any of their last 11 meetings with Arsenal, they have drawn three and lost eight.

Despite an impressive campaign last season, Marco Silva’s side have not been the same threat this time around, largely due to the loss of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, and they have not scored in their last three top-flight matches.

Arsenal vs Fulham - LIVE

HT: Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

GOAL! Jimenez hits equaliser - Fulham 1-1 Arsenal [28’]

GOAL! Saka scores early goal - Fulham 0-1 Arsenal [4']

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi, Jimenez

Fulham FC 1 - 1 Arsenal FC

15:06 , Sonia Twigg

46’ Fulham get the second half underway.

It looks like Arsenal are going to make a change, with Kiwior coming off for Tomiyasu.

14:59 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the first half:

14:57 , Sonia Twigg

10 - Bukayo Saka has scored 10 goals in Premier League London derbies, the second most of any player before turning 23:



15 - Harry Kane

10 - Bukayo Saka

9 - Jermain Defoe

8 - Bale, Dele, Hartson, Martinelli



Territorial. pic.twitter.com/uRwv0YWB2y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2023

4 - Raúl Jiménez has scored four goals in his last four appearances in the Premier League, as many as he had scored across his previous 50 games in the competition. Back. pic.twitter.com/rcgtcZzj6z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2023

14:51 , Sonia Twigg

Half time: Arsenal took an early lead through Saka, and for a while it looked as though that might be the spark that jolted them into action following two matches without a win.

However, they did not go on to try and kill the game and instead it was Fulham who fought their own way back into it, wanting to attack down the wings and get behind the Arsenal fullbacks.

The hosts were rewarded with an equaliser through Jimenez on his return to the team.

The match is poised at half time, and should make for an interesting second 45 minutes.

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:48 , Sonia Twigg

48’ The passing in this game has slowed almost to a crawl, are both sides waiting for half time?

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:47 , Sonia Twigg

45’ There will be four added minutes at the end of the first half

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:46 , Sonia Twigg

44’ Tosin has had a chance! But fired it well wide of the target and it would have taken something special from that distance.

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:44 , Sonia Twigg

42’ CHANCE! Odegaard has played in Martinelli who over-extends trying to play it into the far corner beyond the reach of Leno, but he slips in the shot and sends it wide.

The Brazilian already has an assist in the match, as it was his shot that Leno saved into the path of Saka for the opening goal after less than five minutes of play.

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:42 , Sonia Twigg

41’ The pace of the game has almost caused Craven Cottage to fall quiet, but Fulham have been good in this match, although Arsenal look some way off their best that saw them rise to the top of the table and occupy the position they were in before Christmas.

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:39 , Sonia Twigg

38’ Saka attacked Robinson on the right-hand side, and tried to play the ball into the box, but it sailed over Havertz in the box and out for a throw-in.

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:38 , Sonia Twigg

37’ Fulham are pressing high, but should be wary of being caught on the break, as Arsenal’s early goal came from a quick move down the line.

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:36 , Sonia Twigg

34’ Arsenal have not looked as comfortable in the last 10 minutes leading up to the Fulham goal and since, while the home side have looked to keep attacking and make the most of the passage of play.

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:34 , Sonia Twigg

32’ Fulham had not found the net in their last two Premier League matches, but the return of Jimenez has provided the finishing touch they lacked against Burnley and Bournemouth.

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:31 , Sonia Twigg

28’ Willian played in Cairney who just picked out Jimenez at the far post. The forward placed the ball into the back of the net but it was a well-crafted move and capitalised by poor defensive-placement from Kiwior, who had allowed Jimenez too much space.

GOAL! Jimenez levels the score - Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

14:30 , Sonia Twigg

28’ GOAL! Jimenez is back from suspension and on the scoresheet! Fulham level the score

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:28 , Sonia Twigg

27’ Saka looks to play it behind for Havertz, but the pass is long and Leno is able to gather the ball and launch another Fulham attack.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:27 , Sonia Twigg

26’ The ground is quiet and the game itself almost feels a bit subdued as the players comfortably play it around without much attacking intent.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:25 , Sonia Twigg

24’ Raya is okay, and after that brief stoppage, play has continued. Fulham have had four shots including one on target since Saka’s opener.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:24 , Sonia Twigg

23’ Concerning moment for Arsenal as David Raya is down and receiving treatment, but it looks like it might just be a contact lens out of place.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:23 , Sonia Twigg

22’ Jimenez sends a header wide from a corner, the chances are coming now, but mostly for the home side.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:23 , Sonia Twigg

21’ Willian and Iwobi have both had shots blocked! But Fulham fans feel aggrieved over a clumsy tackle from Saliba on De Cordova-Reid in the penalty box, but not enough for a spot-kick.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:21 , Sonia Twigg

19’ Chance! Willian wins a ball back after an Iwobi cross is not dealt with, he looked to curl it into the far corner, but it went quite wide of the target.

That was a good opportunity for the home side.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:20 , Sonia Twigg

18’ Both sides are trying to find a breakthrough, but the backlines are holding strong, of course Arsenal need slightly less urgency following their early goal.

This result would be enough for the Gunners to end the year top of the Premier League.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:17 , Sonia Twigg

16’ Arsenal are looking to deliver from wide areas, and have a chance, but commit a foul when trying to deliver the ball a second time.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:16 , Sonia Twigg

14’ SAVE! That was a great move from Fulham! Willian linked up with Robinson, who picked out Jimenez in the centre.

The forward controlled the low shot, but Raya was able to dive down and deny the forward.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:14 , Sonia Twigg

12’ Fulham are trying to play out from the back as is their usual style under Marco Silva, and they are finding some joy on the right hand side, against the relatively inexperienced Kiwior, with Castagne eager to get forwards.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:11 , Sonia Twigg

10’ Since the goal, the game just seems to have slowed down somewhat, although Arsenal are looking up for this clash with some fluent passing movements.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:09 , Sonia Twigg

7’ Fulham will have to be sharp in the final third, they are not likely to get many chances and will want to make those they do get count.

They have been handed a boost with the return of Jimenez, who spent the last three matches sidelined through suspension.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

14:07 , Sonia Twigg

5’ After a brief VAR check for offside, the goal stands, Leno had been alert to make the initial save, but when the ball bounced back to Saka, he touched home for his sixth goal of the season.

Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

14:05 , Sonia Twigg

4’ GOAL! Saka fired Arsenal ahead

Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

14:04 , Sonia Twigg

3’ SHOT! Rice tried to play in Odegaard, but Pereira fought him to the touchline for that, but the captain manage to get a shot underway which went just wide of the home side’s goal.

Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

14:03 , Sonia Twigg

2’ Arsenal have had most of the possession so far, which is to be expected, but Fulham have held a tight press whenever the Gunners break into their half

Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

14:01 , Sonia Twigg

1’ Arsenal kick the game underway and the final matches of 2023 have started in the Premier League

Fulham vs Arsenal

13:58 , Sonia Twigg

Fulham have not played since Boxing Day, while Arsenal were in action on 28 December, will that have an impact on the energy levels of the sides? Kick off is in just two minutes’ time.

Fulham vs Arsenal

13:56 , Sonia Twigg

The players are in the tunnel by the Cottage waiting to walk across the pitch to line up in front of the new, and still uncompleted Riverside Stand on the banks on the Thames.

Fulham vs Arsenal

13:53 , Sonia Twigg

Maro Silva also spoke to Sky Sports, notably about the return of Jimenez and Willian: “They are both key players for us. Of course we believe in all our players, we have a very good group, but it is difficult when you have three or four key players out our team.”

Fulham vs Arsenal

13:51 , Sonia Twigg

Mikel Arteta spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the match, saying: “We played less than 72 hours ago and are going to need a lot of energy to beat Fulham.”

But he avoided dwelling on the missed opportunities against the Hammers: “I fully trust my players. We are generating so many situations and when that happens goals will come. Today, hopefully we will be more efficient.”

Fulham vs Arsenal

13:46 , Sonia Twigg

Just 15 minutes to go until the game kicks off

Fulham vs Arsenal

13:46 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of the teams warming up:

Fulham vs Arsenal

13:35 , Sonia Twigg

Less than half an hour to go until kick-off now, and the players will be out on the field warming up ahead of the match, which will kick off at 2pm.

Fulham vs Arsenal

13:30 , Sonia Twigg

Looking at January, here is a look at some of the transfer rumour mill:

What the papers say

Mohamed Salah remains a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League but they will have to wait beyond January, according to the Daily Mirror. Liverpool are not expected to agree to a mid-season sale for the 31-year-old forward with bids expected to come in the summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is likely to concentrate on loan deals in January, reports the Daily Mirror. The club needs to offload players before making any signings with reinforcements on the cards after a string of injuries.

Rumours: Saudi sides told to wait for Salah and Palace line up Steve Cooper

Fulham vs Arsenal

13:19 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of the fans arriving at Craven Cottage:

Fulham vs Arsenal

13:15 , Sonia Twigg

Now here’s a look ahead to who Arsenal might try and sign in January by The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney:

Arsenal are investigating whether a deal can be done for Ivan Toney this January, as Mikel Arteta wants the Brentford forward and now leans towards a striker for this window’s business.

Arteta has been weighing up which positions to prioritise with a restricted budget, but his side’s recent struggles in front of goal have increasingly convinced him of the need to bolster the attack.

Arsenal keen on Ivan Toney but major stumbling blocks could scupper transfer

Fulham team news

13:05 , Sonia Twigg

Marco Silva has made three changes from the Boxing Day 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

Raul Jimenez makes his return following a three-match ban, while Willian, who has also missed the last three matches, is back to play against his former club.

Kenny Tete is on the bench with Timothy Castagne chosen at right-back.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Wilson, Ballo-Toure, Pereira, Muniz, Lukic, Diop

Arsenal team news

13:03 , Sonia Twigg

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made three changes to his starting line up, following the disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham.

Kai Havertz, who was suspended for that clash on December 28 returns to replace Leandro Trossard.

There is no place in the squad for Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Jakub Kiwior starting at left back.

Eddie Nketiah is chosen over Gabriel Jesus to lead the line.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny

Arsenal team news

13:01 , Sonia Twigg

Arsenal have named their team.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Fulham vs Arsenal

12:48 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of the teams arriving at Craven Cottage:

Fulham vs Arsenal

12:45 , Sonia Twigg

Arsenal missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as they slipped to a disappointing defeat against West Ham amid more VAR controversy.

The Gunners needed victory to replace Liverpool at the summit but lost 2-0 to the Hammers on a night where David Moyes finally landed a victory at the Emirates Stadium.

His West Ham side lost Kurt Zouma ahead of the game and Lucas Paqueta after just over half an hour but hit the front through Tomas Soucek’s strike, awarded after VAR could not determine whether the whole ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

Arsenal show why Premier League title may slip away – and it’s not down to VAR

Fulham vs Arsenal

12:30 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s a look back at Arsenal’s last match, a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham:

Mikel Arteta admitted his side came up short in both boxes as Arsenal slumped to defeat to West Ham to miss out on regaining top spot in the Premier League.

The Gunners remain behind Liverpool as they lost 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on what Arteta conceded was one of the most frustrating nights of his four-year tenure as Arsenal boss.

Tomas Soucek’s opener – awarded after the VAR could not determine whether the whole ball had gone out of play in the build up – and a second-half header from former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos earned the visitors a deserved win. Things could have been even better had Said Benrahma not had a stoppage-time penalty saved by David Raya on a night where Arteta applauded the performances of the opposition.

Mikel Arteta pinpoints Arsenal’s problems in costly defeat to West Ham

Fulham vs Arsenal

12:15 , Sonia Twigg

Martin Odegaard is hoping the “brutal” way Arsenal lost the Premier League title last season can help them lift the trophy this year.

The Gunners led the way for 248 days during the last campaign before ultimately being caught and passed by eventual champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side are once again in among the contenders this season but missed the chance to move back to the summit as they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Thursday night.

Martin Odegaard wants Arsenal to take fuel from 2023 title heartbreak

Fulham vs Arsenal

12:05 , Sonia Twigg

Here is all the info on how to watch Arsenal vs Fulham:

Arsenal‘s title challenge continues in full force as they make the trip to Craven Cottage with their sights set on regaining top spot from Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can shake off a shock 2-0 loss to West Ham on Thursday night and get back to winning ways when Arsenal face Fulham this afternoon.

Is Fulham vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch

Fulham vs Arsenal

11:28 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Fulham vs Arsenal, with the Gunners looking to end what has been a disappointing festive period on a high.

Stay tuned for all the live coverage of the team news, match and post-match reaction.