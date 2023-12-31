Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE!

Arsenal will hope to end 2023 on top of the Premier League as they contest their final fixture of the year this afternoon. The Gunners make the short trip west across the capital on New Year's Eve looking to bounce back quickly from Thursday's hugely disappointing 2-0 home defeat by West Ham in which they were extremely profligate in attack and crucially missed the chance to leapfrog Liverpool at the summit.

Mikel Arteta's side have now actually slipped all the way down to fourth in the table after Aston Villa and Manchester City both won yesterday, but a victory here would see them vault back into the No1 spot to begin 2024 with Liverpool not in action until they host Newcastle tomorrow. Arsenal were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by today's opponents at the Emirates back in August, but now meet a Fulham side in the midst of a woeful run of form.

Marco Silva's men have lost three consecutive league matches now without scoring to fall to 14th and take the shine of their Carabao Cup semi-final run, while they have not beaten the Gunners at all since 2012. Follow Fulham vs Arsenal live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport's Simon Collings at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Craven Cottage

How to watch: Sky Sports

Fulham team news: Jimenez available after ban

Arsenal team news: Havertz to return from suspension

Standard Sport prediction

Arteta urges Arsenal to 'improve in both boxes' after West Ham loss

11:56 , George Flood

Arsenal were notably below par in their first home defeat of the season in any competition against West Ham on Thursday and their third overall in this top-flight campaign - two more than leaders Liverpool.

Despite boasting 74 per cent possession and having 30 shots on the night, they lacked spark and ingenuity in attack and did not impress in key moments at the back.

Unsurprisingly, Mikel Arteta has since called for his side to sharpen up at both ends of the pitch in order to avoid title heartbreak for the second successive season.

"There's no panic, it's about trying to do more and do better and win games," he said.

"If the team is playing like this, then you're going to go and win a lot of games.

"If we don't improve in the boxes, then no (we won't win the league). Because, in the end, that (the West Ham result) is what it is.

"But generating the rest, it was a record. So I don't think there are many teams in the league who have done that over many years, so it's something positive I think."

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction

11:44 , George Flood

Arsenal have enjoyed their trips to Craven Cottage in recent seasons, and will be confident of swiftly returning to winning ways today.

There are still questions for the Gunners' frontline to answer, but Fulham have looked vulnerable at the back and it would be a surprise if they were able to keep Arsenal quiet.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Arsenal team news

11:42 , George Flood

Arsenal also have an important player returning from suspension today in Kai Havertz, with the versatile German midfielder having missed the defeat by West Ham after incurring an automatic one-match ban by picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the thrilling 1-1 draw with title rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

He should return to Mikel Arteta's starting lineup today in place of Leandro Trossard, who did not take his chance on Thursday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey have been edging closer to their respective returns but seem unlikely to feature today, though they are running out of chances before they head off to the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively in January.

Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber are definitely still sidelined.

Fulham team news

11:38 , George Flood

Goal-shy Fulham will be boosted today by the return of summer striker signing Raul Jimenez, who had finally hit the goal trail before his sending off in the 3-0 defeat at Newcastle on December 16 that earned him a three-match ban.

However, a hamstring issue has rendered experienced Brazilian wing Willian as a doubt to face one of his former clubs this afternoon.

Defender Tim Ream, who recently signed a new one-year contract extension, is out with a calf issue, while Adama Traore also has a hamstring problem.

Where to watch Fulham vs Arsenal

11:34 , George Flood

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK today on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Fulham vs Arsenal live coverage

11:33 , George Flood

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Fulham vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

We've got a huge afternoon in store as the Gunners make the trip from north to west across London for another capital derby looking to bounce back swiftly from their shock 2-0 home loss to West Ham on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta's side have fallen down to fourth in the table after Aston Villa and Manchester City both won yesterday, though a triumph today would take them back to the top to see in the New Year with current leaders Liverpool not in action until hosting Newcastle at Anfield tomorrow.

Fulham have not beaten Arsenal in any competition since 2012, but will be desperate for a positive result here having now lost three successive league matches without scoring to drop them to 14th and overshadow their impressive run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals under Marco Silva.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates including expert analysis from Standard Sport's Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at Craven Cottage.