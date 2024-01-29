Fulham unlikely to let Rodrigo Muniz leave during January transfer window

Rodrigo Muniz would prefer to stay in Europe if he leaves on loan this week, but Fulham are now unlikely to sanction his exit.

Muniz started the season as Fulham’s third-choice striker, but he has since moved ahead of fellow Brazilian Carlos Vinicius to become Raul Jimenez’s main understudy.

He has made 16 appearances for the Cottagers this season, featuring in four of their last five league games.

Muniz had wanted to make a loan move this month in order to get more game time, but he favoured staying in Europe despite offers from at least two clubs back in Brazil.

In recent weeks, there has also been European interest in Muniz, but Fulham are reluctant to let him go, with Marco Silva increasingly turning to him off the bench.

The 22-year-old signed for Fulham from Flamengo in August 2021 and spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough in the Championship, scoring twice in 18 matches.

His only goal for Fulham this season came in November’s 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town.

Fulham are yet to make any signings in the January transfer window, while their only departure has seen highly rated 18-year-old midfielder Luke Harris join Exeter City on a six-month loan.