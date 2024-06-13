Fulham target Arsenal fan favourite set for exit

Fulham have set their sights on Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney as they prepare for the potential departure of Antonee Robinson.

The Cottagers face competition from other Premier League clubs.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Kieran Tierney of Arsenal arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 07, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fulham are reportedly targeting Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney as a potential successor to Antonee Robinson, who is attracting significant interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool. Sources have indicated to FootballTransfers that Fulham are open to selling Robinson if a suitable offer is made.

Tierney, currently representing Scotland at Euro 2024, was scouted by Fulham during his time at Celtic before he moved to Arsenal. The Cottagers were close to signing him then, and former Arsenal player Brian Talbot, who is still involved with Fulham, played a role in that scouting process.

Arsenal’s Scottish defender Kieran Tierney acknowledges supporters at the end of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 28, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite being under contract with Arsenal until 2026, Tierney has fallen out of favour at the Emirates and spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad. Although injury problems hampered his time in Spain, Tierney‘s versatility and Premier League experience make him an appealing option for Fulham.

Arsenal are asking for £15m but are reportedly willing to accept a fee of around £10 million for the 27-year-old, significantly less than the £25 million they paid Celtic in 2019. This reduced asking price could attract other suitors, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa also rumoured to be interested.

Tierney has expressed his desire to play regularly and is open to a permanent move away from Arsenal. While a return to Celtic has been suggested, it seems more likely that Tierney will seek a new challenge in the Premier League.

His performances at Euro 2024 could further increase interest in the talented left-back, who is still regarded as one of the best in his position. It remains to be seen whether Fulham will formalise their interest with a concrete offer.