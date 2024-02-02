Fulham sign Broja on loan

Armando Broja of Chelsea

Chelsea forward Armando Broja will spend the remainder of this season on loan at fellow Premier League club Fulham.

The 22-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Blues this season, scoring two goals and assisting a further two in all competitions.

The Albania international, who joined Chelsea as an Under-9, will now continue his development with fellow west London club Fulham.

Broja said: "It feels amazing. I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started, meet the players and manager, and play for the fans.

"The fans always play a big role and I can't wait to go to Craven Cottage and meet them all. I'm going to work hard for the team and create a real bond.

"I'm really honoured and excited to be here."