Fulham set price tag for Bayern Munich target João Palhinha

According to Sky Germany, Fulham have placed a €45 million price tag on Bayern Munich target João Palhinha.

As previously reported, Der Rekordmeister have been keeping tabs on the Fulham midfielder since last summer, when Palhinha was moments away from signing for the record champions. However, nine months on from the transfer saga, it appears that the Portuguese midfielder will now finally become a Bayern player.

It is understood that the move is in the final stages after Palhinha verbally agreed to join Der Rekordmeister. As stated in the report, the 28-year-old has been offered a four-to-five-year contract from the record champions.

While Fulham respect Palhinha’s wish to join Bayern, they are determined to be appropriately compensated for the loss of their star midfielder.

Therefore, the London-based club has placed a €40 million–€45 million price tag on the Portuguese international. This valuation is not set to deter Bayern, with new head coach Vincent Kompany informing the club that Palhinha is his preferred candidate for the number six role.

As well as this, Palhinha’s arrival will also allow for a departure within the Bayern midfield. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have both been told that they are free to leave the Allianz Arena this summer should a suitable proposal be made.

GGFN | Will Shopland