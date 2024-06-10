Fulham Set Financial Expectations For Star Amid Man Utd Interest

Fulham have set their financial expectations if they are to let Joao Palhinha, who is on Manchester United’s radar, leave this summer according to Sky Sports News.

Bayern Munich’s attempt to sign Palhinha last summer collapsed on the final day and he returned to Fulham.

The midfielder signed a new contract last year and has continued to remain a key part of Marco Silva’s plans going forward.

Bayern Munich are again trying to sign the midfielder this summer and are in talks with Fulham over getting a deal done, while Manchester United are also keen on the Portuguese.

However, Fulham are not willing to accept an offer of £30m for Palhinha and value him higher.

It has been claimed that they want double the £30m figure the German giants wanted to pay for the midfielder.

Bayern Munich could also face competition from Barcelona, as well as Manchester United, for Palhinha’s signature.

However, both clubs have issues to sort out before they can make a move for him with Manchester United yet to settle on the identity of their manager next season.

Fulham are open to selling the Portuguese but they do not want to move him on at a cut-price fee.