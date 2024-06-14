Fulham reject second Bayern bid for Palhinha

[Getty Images]

Fulham have rejected a second bid from Bayern Munich for Joao Palhinha.

The Cottagers have knocked back two offers from Bayern this week as the German giants rekindle their long-standing interest in the midfielder.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem if a deal can be struck between the clubs.

Bayern have returned for the Portugal international, on duty for his country at Euro 2024, after their initial move for him collapsed last summer, despite Palhinha having a medical.

He was given permission to fly to Germany on the understanding a replacement would have to be signed before the transfer would be approved.

But Fulham were unable to bring in anyone before the transfer deadline and the player had to return to Craven Cottage.

Bayern have come back for the 28-year-old with new boss Vincent Kompany looking to return them to the top of the Bundesliga.

They finished third last season, behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen and runners-up Stuttgart - a failure to win the first time since 2012.