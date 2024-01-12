Fulham to offer Tosin Adarabioyo improved contract offer amid AC Milan and Napoli interest

Fulham are set to offer Tosin Adarabioyo a new contract.

The centre-back is out of contract in the summer, and AC Milan are exploring the possibility of signing him on a pre-contract deal, with Serie A rivals Napoli also interested.

Standard Sport understands Fulham have only had one new contract offer rejected by Adarabioyo, contrary to reports suggesting there have been three, but the club will table a fresh offer with improved personal terms imminently.

It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old signs the deal, meaning his future is still uncertain as he enters the final six months of his current deal.

Adarabioyo, who joined from Manchester City in 2020, featured on Tottenham's list of centre-back targets in the summer and was the subject of a failed bid by Monaco in August

Skipper and vice-captain Tom Cairney and Tim Ream both signed one-year extensions until 2025, while Bernd Leno, Harrison Reed and Joao Palhinha all penned new long-term deals.

Manager Marco Silva also pledged his future to the Cottagers, extending his contract as manager until the end of the 2025/26 season.