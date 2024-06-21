Fulham negotiating loan deal for Atalanta’s El Bilal Touré

L’Équipe are reporting that Fulham are sounding out a loan move for Atalanta forward El Bilal Touré (22), who only joined the Serie A side last summer for a considerable fee.

The former Stade de Reims forward joined Atalanta for a considerable €29m fee last summer from UD Almería, however, his debut season in Italy was scuppered by injury. Just weeks after arriving at the club, he suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for five months. By the end of the season, he had recovered from the blow and over the course of the season, made 17 appearances, scoring three goals.

Four of those appearances came in the UEFA Europa League. He notably scored in the semi-final against Olympique de Marseille and also made a cameo in the final as Atalanta lifted the trophy.

L’Équipe understands that Fuham are negotiating a loan deal that would include the option to make the deal permanent. Touré’s contract with Atalanta runs until 2027.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle