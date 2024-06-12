Fulham line up pursuit of Manchester United academy graduate after impressive PL campaign

Fulham are ready to kickstart their summer transfer window by signing a like-for-like replacement of Tosin Adarabioyo.

The centre-half announced his move to Chelsea last Friday after seeing out his contract at Craven Cottage, therefore becoming a free agent upon the culmination of the 2023/2024 campaign. However, he won’t officially be Enzo Maresca’s player until the end of June.

For a period of time, it looked as though the two clubs most likely to vie for his signature were Manchester United and Newcastle United until the Blues swooped in and pipped their Premier League rivals to the signing. Adarabioyo revealed that he was particularly ‘excited’ about the move as he was ‘born three miles away from Stamford Bridge’, where he made his professional debut.

Nevertheless, the Cottagers are now mulling over which proven defender can succeed the Englishman next season and have seemingly landed on Luton Town’s Teden Mengi, according to the Evening Standard.

Fulham tried to hash out a deal for the player in January, but Rob Edwards was unwilling to sanction his exit midway through the term. Now that his side has dropped back down to the Championship, Mengi, who is keen on continuing in the top flight, could push for a summer move.

United graduate flourishing after Old Trafford exit

A graduate of Carrington Academy, Mengi’s career progression undoubtedly reflects well on United, and it’ll fill the youth staff with such pride to see him excelling in first-team football.

Even Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen sent their UK-based scout, Matthew Green, to watch the 22-year-old in action at Kenilworth Road last season, while Crystal Palace are also said to be keeping an eye on his situation.

