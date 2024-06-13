Fulham’s João Palhinha unlikely to make Manchester United with Bayern Munich close to signing

Manchester United’s disastrous Premier League season highlighted the major deficiencies in Erik ten Hag’s first team squad.

United fans are now expecting a busy summer and INEOS will be hoping for a strong start to their first window after taking control of the sporting structure at the club.

Having watched teams slice through the middle of the park with regular ease throughout the campaign, reinforcements are certainly required in the engine room.

Reports are rife of players linked with bolstering Ten Hag’s midfield but one Premier League star appears to be off the market, with a move to Germany close.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Fulham’s João Palhinha is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich with the player optimistic the deal will go through.

🔴⏳Understand João #Palhinha remains completely optimistic that the clubs will reach an agreement soon! ▫️Difficult negotiations were expected once again. Both clubs are still in talks ▫️Kompany has spoken with Palhinha. However, it wasn't even necessary to convince the 28… pic.twitter.com/QA1vGxuQ7S — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 13, 2024

Plettenberg says Palhinha is totally focussed on a move to Bayern and despite having “two concrete inquiries on the table for him”, only has eyes for the Allianz Arena.

New Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has spoken to the 28-year-old and both parties are confident he will become a Bayern player in the coming weeks.

The Fulham man does have the perfect profile to replace the void that Casemiro is expected to leave this summer, with United desperate to sure up the middle of the park before the start of the new season.

United were closely linked with Palhinha and could very well be one of those two clubs with proposals on the table. But they will now have to focus their attention elsewhere in the market as Plettenberg says “he’s currently not considering” either of the two approaches made.

With Ten Hag’s future now set, United fans will be expecting some imminent movement on transfers with the size of the job in front of INEOS clear to see.

The summer market swings open tomorrow (Friday, June 14th) and with a raft of players being linked with joining the ranks, it will be interesting to see who INEOS can get over the line in the coming months.

United are back in action after the European Championships as they travel to USA for their 2024 Tour, which includes games against Arsenal and Liverpool.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

