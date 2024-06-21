Fulham interested in £25m-rated Chelsea defender - report

Fulham have reignited their pursuit of Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, a report has claimed.

The west Londoners recently lost star central defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer to Chelsea following the expiration of his contract at Craven Cottage. The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Chelsea, bringing an end his thoroughly successful four-year stint at Fulham.

With Tim Ream also linked with a potential move away from Fulham this summer, the Cottagers are on the hunt for a new centre-back and the Evening Standard claim Chalobah is back on the radar.

Fulham were interested in Chalobah last summer and are once again expected to try and strike a deal to sign the 24-year-old.

Chelsea have set an asking price of £25m for Chalobah, whose status as an academy graduate means any sale would generate pure profit in Chelsea's attempts to abide by Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Complicating proceedings is Chalobah's desire to join a club who can offer him regular European football.

Chalobah still has four years left on his contract with Chelsea and, despite being available for sale, is not believed to be in a rush to leave. Indeed, the defender will only entertain interest from a top side who can match his own ambitions.

A lengthy battle with injury restricted Chalobah to just 17 appearances in all competitions last season but, once he had proven his fitness, the 24-year-old quickly established himself as a key player for former boss Mauricio Pochettino towards the end of the season.

New manager Enzo Maresca has plenty of centre-backs to choose from. Alongside Tosin and Chalobah, the Italian can call on Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill.

While Chelsea have long stressed they are under no pressure to sell players this summer, any financial issues could soon be eased by the departure of another academy graduate, Ian Maatsen, who is on the cusp of a £37.5m-move to Aston Villa.