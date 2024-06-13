Fulham eye Tierney, Boyle courted by Glory - gossip

[BBC]

Fulham are ready to move for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney as a possible replacement for fellow 27-year-old Antonee Robinson, who the London club are open to letting leave amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United in the United States international. (Football Transfers)

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney says that he will only fulfil his dream of a return to Celtic if he could replicate his previous form at that stage of his career. (The Athletic)

Martin Boyle, who is in the final year of his Hibernian contract, has refused to rule out an Easter Road exit this summer and Perth Glory have confirmed negotiations are continuing with the 31-year-old winger, who admits he would love to play in Australia one day. (Football Scotland)

Rangers are ready to step up their interest in 21-year-old out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, who has been on a short break in Portugal but could fly back for a medical and contract talks. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers and Anderlecht want to buy Hammarby centre-half Nathaniel Adjei, who is also interesting Feyenoord, after Lorient's hopes of turning his loan into a permanent signing were dashed by relegation and, although the bidders are prepared to pay nearly £4m, the Swedish club want around £1m more. (Expressen)

Damian Garcia, the 20-year-old midfielder who has been linked with Rangers, will sign an improved contract extension with Penarol with an exit clause of nearly £8m. (Dario Alberti on X)

Kosovo striker Albion Rrahmani, who has been courted by Rangers, will leave Rapid Bucharest this summer, but the club who have just appointed Neil Lennon as head coach want at least £1m more than the £5m tabled by interested parties for the 23-year-old. (GSP)

Victor Becali, the agent employed by out-of-favour Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi to find him a new club, has suggested Fenerbahce could be a destination because new head coach Jose Mourinho has long been an admirer of the 25-year-old. (Fanatik)

Should Celtic and Rangers retain their reported interest in Bristol City's Scotland striker Tommy Conway and look to sign the 21-year-old in a pre-contract deal in January, it would only cost them around £300,000 in cross-border compensation. (Football Scotland)

Ayr United and Livingston are interested in 30-year-old Dundee centre-half Lee Ashcroft, who finished last season with the two club's Scottish Championship rivals, Raith Rovers. (The Courier)

Steven MacLean is poised to join fellow former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson's backroom team at Queen's Park. (The Courier)

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale is one of the names in the frame as Maccabi Tel Aviv look to appoint a new head coach after ex-Celtic striker Robbie Keane quit. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian shareholders have injected more than £2.2m into the Scottish Premiership club as a result of their recent stock buy-in, according to the latest documents filed at Companies House. (Daily Record)