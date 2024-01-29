Fulham and Everton in transfer battle for Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka

Brentford are weighing up multiple approaches for midfielder Frank Onyeka but will not let him leave on loan to a Premier League rival.

Girona, who are part of Manchester City's City Football Group, have joined Everton and Fulham in the race for the Nigeria international, who is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old could help boost Girona’s bid to shock Real Madrid and Barcelona and win their first ever LaLiga title.

Reims have also joined the race to sign Onyeka on loan until the end of the season amid a push to qualify for Europe in the French top flight.

Fulham and Everton are also interested, but Brentford are unwilling to help a domestic rival by allowing a cut-price loan deal while just six points above the relegation zone themselves.

Brentford are willing to let Frank Onyeka leave - but not on loan to a Premier League rival (Getty Images)

Any interested Premier League clubs would need to make a permanent offer to sign the midfielder, who joined Brentford from Midtjylland in 2021.

Onyeka has played 18 times for the west Londoners this season, but the majority of his appearances have been from the bench.

Brentford seem ready to let Onyeka leave if the right offer should arrive before the transfer window closes on 1 February.

Onyeka is keen to play a more prominent role at a new club upon his from Africa's showpiece winter tournament in the Ivory Coast.