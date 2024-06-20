Fulham and Everton interested in former Burnley defender Lorenz Assignon

According to a report from L’Équipe, Fulham and Everton are among the clubs showing interest in Stade Rennais full-back Lorenz Assignon (23).

Assignon began last season as Rennes’ starting right-back, however, Julien Stéphan’s arrival as manager changed that. As a result, he departed in January, joining Burnley on a six-month loan with the option to make the deal permanent. Whilst Burnley wanted to trigger the €10m purchase option, Assignon himself didn’t want to remain with the Clarets as they dropped down to the EFL Championship.

As a result, the Frenchman returns to Les Rennais – a club at which he seemingly has no future. A departure is envisaged, and there is no shortage of suitors. As per L’Équipe, Olympique de Marseille, OGC Nice, Galatasaray, Everton and Fulham are all interested in the full-back, who will be allowed to leave this summer. After a successful but short stint in England, Assignon could be set for a Premier League return.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle