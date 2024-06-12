Fulham considering signing Manchester United academy graduate Teden Mengi

Erik ten Hag is set to remain at the helm at Manchester United after INEOS concluded their sluggish end-of-season review.

The Dutch coach found himself under the scanner for United’s abysmal performance and eighth-place finish in the Premier League. However, he still enjoys strong support among the fanbase, particularly because of the way he has handled the club’s young talents.

Academy stars Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Willy Kambwala all enjoyed a promising campaign under Ten Hag last season and are also expected to play a crucial role in the third season of the Dutchman’s project.

Having said that, not every promising talent from the club’s academy managed to catch the boss’ attention.

Highly-rated centre-back Teden Mengi, who made his senior debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was allowed to depart Carrington last summer.

Mengi joined Luton Town on a permanent deal and impressed many with his physicality and positional awareness under Rob Edwards.

In total, he made 28 starts and two substitute appearances during the 2023/24 campaign — an impressive return by all accounts.

Luton failed to retain their Premier League status, but Mengi may be handed an opportunity to continue plying his trade in England’s top flight by Fulham.

According to The Standard, Fulham are keen on signing the 22-year-old defender, as they look to strengthen their backline following Tosin Adarabioyo’s exit. The 26-year-old, who was on United’s radar, decided to join Chelsea this summer.

Mengi has been attracting interest from Fulham since January thanks to his astute defensive showings. At the time, Edwards ruled out the possibility of a mid-season exit.

It is added that Crystal Palace are also monitoring the United academy product.

Interestingly, the Red Devils also find themselves looking for a new central defender this summer.

Mengi does not feature on their shortlist of targets, with the club’s hierarchy believed to be interested in talents like Leny Yoro and Jarrad Branthwaite.

