Fulham confirm Adarabioyo exit

Fulham have confirmed that centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo will leave them when his contract ends later this month.

BBC Sport reported last week that the 26-year-old is set to join Chelsea on a free transfer.

Long-serving goalkeeper Marek Rodak, who made 93 appearances for Fulham and twice won promotion to the Premier League with the club, will also leave Craven Cottage at the end of June.

The club has also said it remains in contract talks with forwards Willian and Bobby Decordova-Reid.