Fulham: Bernd Leno 'feels like a 22-year-old' after signing new contract

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno says he still feels like a 22-year-old after signing a contract extension which could keep him at the club beyond his 36th birthday.

The German goalkeeper has excelled since his £8million move from Arsenal last year and has penned a new deal until 2027 with the option of a further year.

He has made 53 appearances for Marco Silva’s side, and no Premier League goalkeeper has kept more than his five clean sheets so far this season.

“I found out about the offer from the club during the last international break, and it didn’t take much time because I think all parties were very comfortable with it”, said Leno.

“I said straight away that I want to stay here even longer, so I’m very happy about that, and about the long-term plans of the club. It’s very good for everyone, and I would love to stay here even longer. I turn 32 in March, [but] I feel 25 and, in my head, 22.

“There are still a lot of good years to come from me, and hopefully I can give something back to the club, to the fans, to the team, to everyone at the club, and we can be even more successful.”