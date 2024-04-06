Fulham 0-1 Newcastle: What Silva said

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the narrow defeat: " A really difficult result for us to take. The team that clearly deserved to win this match was Fulham Football Club.

"First half, from ourselves, there was a lack of finish in the attack to finalise the attacks and the moments we had. We created enough in the end to win the game. From the first minute of the game to the last, we created enough but we did not finalise the attacks with a goal.

"Newcastle struggled with our pressure. We never let them come onto us and press us. We dealt well with their press and, from that moment, we could build our attacks.

"We were patient with the ball, did not try to create things too quickly and, in the end, we did create enough. We were not clinical or ruthless with the chances.

"They tried to break our momentum a few times with the goalkeeper on the grass once or twice and the medical staff coming on to the pitch a few times. Even so, they were not able to do it."

On what changed in the second half: "Second half was more balanced, I would say. We were not able to keep the ball for as long. We lost some balls which helped them to get into the game. In some moments the game is going to open a bit more, which is normal, a little bit more difficult for us to keep the same intensity and control.

"They started having offensive transitions, which they are really strong with. Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak on the other side, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and that created more problems for us. For the goal, we left the edge of the box empty for the second ball and they scored."

On keeping perspective: "It is important for us to look for the positives. In football, the final score speaks loudest but we need to take the positive things from the game and that is what we will do.

"We lost a bit of momentum after the international break, which is part of the season and the schedule. We know that we need to get back to what we did before the break and to do that we need to keep working hard.

"Football is about putting the ball in the net and when you don't, it is more open."