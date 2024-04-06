Fulham 0-1 Newcastle: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures following Saturday’s game between Fulham and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Newcastle have won their last five Premier League games against Fulham. The Magpies have only had a longer winning run in the competition against Tottenham (six games) in December 2008.

Having won just one of their first 10 Premier League away games this season (D2 L7), Newcastle have now won three of their last five away matches (L2). They have also kept their first clean sheet on the road in the league since their 8-0 win over Sheffield United in September 2023.

Fulham have lost consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since December, while they failed to score in the competition for the first time since a goalless draw against Everton in January.

Bruno Guimaraes scored his third goal in his last four Premier League away games, one more than in his previous 28 such games in the competition (two goals).