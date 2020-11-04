Fulgham, B.G. and more in the 2020 Eagles Milestone Watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With the bye week landing exactly halfway through the season, it's a good time to take a look at some significant milestones several Eagles are approaching.

Mostly good ones.

Heck, we even found a positive Carson Wentz stat and that's not easy to do this year!

So here's our 2020 midway Eagles milestone watch!

BRANDON GRAHAM'S MAGICAL SEASON: B.G. is on pace for 14 sacks, which would be the most by an Eagle since Connor Barwin had 14 1/2 in 2014 and the most by a player the Eagles have drafted since Clyde Simmons had 19 in 1992.

B.G. IS A WARHORSE: Brandon Graham has played in 151 games in an Eagles uniform, 12th-most in franchise history. If he plays every game the second half of the season, he’ll move all the way up to 8th. Graham is within reach of Trent Cole [155], Jerry Sisemore [156], Guy Morriss [158] and Randy Logan [159]. If he’s here next year, B.G. could also catch Jon Dorenbos [162], Tra Thomas [166], Chuck Bednarik [169] and Brent Celek [175]. That would leave him behind only David Akers [188], Brian Dawkins [183] and Harold Carmichael [180].

MILES SANDERS WATCH: If Miles Sanders can get back in time for the Giants game, he’ll have eight games left to become the Eagles’ first 1,000-yard rusher since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Sanders has 434 yards in just five games, so he needs to average 71 yards per game to reach 1,000 in just 13 games. At 23, he would be the Eagles’ second-youngest 1,000-yard rusher ever, behind Shady in 2010.

FULGHAM CHASING DESEAN AND MACLIN: Despite also missing three games, Travis Fulgham also needs to average 71 yards for 1,000 this year. That would make him the Eagles’ first WR with a 1,000-yard season since Jeremy Maclin in 2014 and at 25 the youngest since DeSean Jackson in 2010. It would also make him the Eagles’ first 1,000-yard receiver drafted after the third round (or undrafted) since Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael had his third 1,000-yard season in 1981.

ELITE COMPANY: Fulgham is also on pace for 75 catches, which would be 9th-most in franchise history by a wide receiver - in just 13 games. The only WRs with more are Irving Fryar twice and T.O., Jordan Matthews, Jeremy Maclin, DeSean Jackson, Fred Barnett and Kevin Curtis once each.

ONE OF THE BEST EVER: Cameron Johnston is on pace to shatter franchise records for both highest net punting average and highest gross average in a season. Johnston has a 50.4 average and a 44.3 net. The franchise records are 48.2 gross and 42.7 net, both by Johnston in 2018. Both those marks would be 5th-highest in NFL history if he maintains them.

GOOD SACK, BAD SACK: The Eagles have 28 sacks, on pace for 56. That would be the Eagles’ most in 31 years and 3rd-most all-time, behind the 1989 team (62) and 1984 (60). They’re also on pace to allow 64 sacks, which would also be 3rd-most in franchise history (104 in 1986, 72 in 1987 ). Only five teams in NFL history have recorded 56 sacks on defense and allowed 56 on offense, none since the 1987 Eagles (allowed 72, recorded 57).

THRASHING AROUND: Greg Ward has 32 catches and is on pace for 64, which would be the most ever by an undrafted Eagles wide receiver. James Thrash caught 63 in 2001. The only undrafted Eagle with more catches in a season is tight end Chad Lewis, who caught 69 balls in 2000. Ward is on pace for 99 career catches by the end of this season, which would be the 9th-most in NFL history by an undrafted player in his first two seasons. And he only played on offense in six games last year.

EVEN ONE FOR CARSON: It wasn’t easy finding something positive for Carson Wentz considering the way his season has gone, but I’ve got this: Wentz has 111 career touchdown passes and with three more, he’ll pass Norm Snead for 4th place in franchise history behind Donovan McNabb [216], Ron Jaworski [175] and Randall Cunningham [150].

AND SOME YOU WON’T BELIEVE: At 67 percent, Jake Elliott is on pace to match the worst field goal accuracy by an Eagles kicker since Matt Bahr made 62 percent of his kicks in 1993 … The Eagles are on pace to allow 22 rushing TDs, which would be the second-most in franchise history, behind only 23 in 1962 … The Eagles are on pace for six interceptions. Only six teams in NFL history have ever had fewer.

